Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Military Appreciation Knight on Monday, November 10

VEGAS (November 7, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 7, plans for the team’s Military Appreciation Knight game on Monday, November 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights will take on the Florida Panthers for a 7 p.m. PT puck drop to celebrate and honor individuals who are actively serving, veterans, and their families. Military Appreciation Knight is presented by True Vet Solutions.

A limited number of tickets remain available with the Military Appreciation Special Ticket Offer. Fans can purchase tickets for $50 each to include a Limited Edition Vegas Golden Knights Military Appreciation Ballcap. In addition, a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to The Folded Flag Foundation, supporting families of fallen service members. Tickets must be purchased through the special offer link to qualify for merchandise.

Specialty jerseys will be signed by players and available for auction. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKMilitary.givesmart.com or text “VGKMilitary” to 76278 to sign up and bid. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on Monday. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. Proceeds will support the Folded Flag Foundation as part of the VGK Foundation’s continued efforts with local military non-profit organizations.

Fans in attendance can fill out “I Salute” posters, which will be available on the concourse outside Sections 11 and 12. Additional Military Appreciation Knight items, such as jerseys, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and beanies, will be available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena. At The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, jerseys, beanies, hats, and pucks will be available.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.