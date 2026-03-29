Vegas Golden Knights Announce Changes to Team's Coaching Staff

VEGAS (March 29, 2026) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 29, the following changes to the team’s coaching staff: Bruce Cassidy has been relieved of his duties and John Tortorella has been named the team’s head coach.

“We thank Bruce Cassidy for his dedication to our hockey club and community over the past four seasons,” said McCrimmon. “Under Bruce’s leadership, we reached our ultimate goal in 2023 by bringing a Stanley Cup to Vegas. Bruce will forever be remembered with the utmost regard by our organization for what was accomplished here. With the stretch run of the 2025-26 regular season upon us, we believe that a change is necessary for us to return to the level of play that is expected of our club. With John Tortorella, we bring in a Stanley Cup Champion as well as one of the most experienced and respected coaches in the NHL. His guidance will be a great asset to our team at the pivotal point in the season we currently face. We look forward to welcoming John to Vegas.”

Tortorella has served as a head coach in the NHL for a total of 23 seasons, most recently with the Philadelphia Flyers (2022-25). Prior to his time in Philadelphia, he spent six seasons as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets (2015-21). In 2019, he led Columbus to its first-ever second-round appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and following the 2016-17 campaign with the Blue Jackets, he earned the Jack Adams Award as the top coach in the NHL. Tortorella was also head coach of the Vancouver Canucks (2013-14), New York Rangers (1999-00, 2008-13), and Tampa Bay Lightning (2000-08).

Tortorella has coached in 1,620 NHL games, which ranks sixth all-time and first among coaches born in the United States. His 770 wins stand as the second-most for American coaches and ninth among all NHL head coaches. In the postseason, Tortorella’s clubs have earned another 56 wins as part of 12 different trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. His teams earned a division title three different times (2002-03, 2003-04, 2011-12), made two appearances in the conference finals (2003-04, 2011-12), and one in the Stanley Cup Final (2003-04).

The veteran coach earned his name on the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004 for the first time in his career and was also named the winner of the Jack Adams Award that year. Tortorella is one of just four coaches in NHL history to win the Jack Adams Award with two different teams.

The native of Boston, Massachusetts, has a wealth of experience representing his country during international competition, most recently in February at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games where he served as an assistant coach for the United States and helped the Americans to a gold medal in Milan alongside forward Jack Eichel and defenseman Noah Hanifin. It was the second time that Tortorella coached at The Winter Olympics, with the first instance coming in 2010 when he was behind the bench with the Americans as they donned a silver medal in Vancouver. Tortorella was also on USA Hockey’s coaching staff as an assistant for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and as head coach at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2008 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.