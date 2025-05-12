Reminder: VGK Host Two Official Watch Parties Tonight 

VEGAS (May 12, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights will host two official watch parties for Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers tonight: one at Circa Resort and Casino and a second at Water Street Plaza in Henderson. Due to high winds, the Circa watch party – originally scheduled for Stadium Swim – will move inside to the Circa Sportsbook.

Tonight’s parties begin at 5:30 p.m. PT, with gametime set for 6:30 p.m. PT. Both watch parties will feature a DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes including tickets to future Golden Knights games. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels and more.

Fans are reminded that Circa Resort and Casino is a 21-and-older venue. The Sportsbook at Circa features a three-story, 78-million-pixel screen to show the game. Circa Resort and Casino is an Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Circa Sports is the home jersey partner of the team.

Water Street Plaza is an all-ages venue, with fans encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub and The Livery at America First Center will both be open for food and shopping.

For more information on all activations during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans should visit the Playoff Hub on vegasgoldenknights.com.

