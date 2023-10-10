Morning Skate Report: Oct. 10, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights begin the 2023-24 season with a banner raising as they host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights will begin their seventh season of NHL competition when the puck drops on Tuesday night.

Vegas is 5-1-0 all-time in home openers at T-Mobile Arena.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. PT. The Gold Carpet will return to Toshiba Plaza beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT where fans can welcome players, coaches, broadcasters, VGK Cast and the Stanley Cup® before the game. Fans at the carpet will be given gold pompoms to line the carpet as The Golden Age continues into a second season.

Revolt Tattoos will return to Toshiba Plaza from 1 to 7 p.m. PT, providing free Golden Knights ink for fans. Fans will have the opportunity to take commemorative photos inside and outside T-Mobile Arena with life-size and larger-than-life images of the Stanley Cup®.

Fans are encouraged to enter T-Mobile Arena early when doors open at 6 p.m. PT and will find specialty gold Opening Knight battle towels presented by GHOST Energy on their seats. Prior to puck drop, the Golden Knights will hold a ceremony to recognize the team’s Stanley Cup victory with their one-of-a-kind season opening show culminating with the raising of the championship banner. Replicas of the Stanley Cup® banner will be passed out as fans exit the arena, starting at the beginning of the third period.

Those without a ticket are invited to stick around Toshiba Plaza to view the banner raising ceremony and watch the game live one last time from the Allegiant Stage screen. A replica of the Stanley Cup® championship banner will also be revealed on the building overlooking the plaza.

Fans will have their first opportunity to take home one-of-a-kind merchandise as VGK Authentics will begin selling game-used Stanley Cup® Final items in T-Mobile Arena, at The Arsenal at City National Arena, and online at VegasTeamStore.com.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault - two points away from 350 points as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore - three points away from 250 points as a Golden Knight

Jonathan Marchessault - two assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore - three games away from 400 games as a Golden Knight

Keegan Kolesar - four games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

Alex Pietrangelo - six games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ivan Barbashev - six points away from 200 career points

William Carrier - one point away from 100 career points

Mark Stone - four goals away from 200 career goals

Shea Theodore - two assists away from 200 career assists

Michael Amadio - four games away from 300 career games

TOP RETURNING VGK SCORERS FROM 2022-23

Jack Eichel - 66 points (27G, 39A)

Chandler Stephenson - 65 points (16G, 49A)

Jonathan Marchessault - 57 points (28G, 29A)

Alex Pietrangelo - 54 points (11G, 43A)

William Karlsson - 53 points (14G, 29A)

SEASON SERIES

Vegas had a 3-1-0 record against Seattle during the 2022-23 season. The teams first faced off on Oct. 15, when the Golden Knights won, 5-2. Keegan Kolesar, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore all scored once, while Jonathan Marchessault scored twice in the victory. On Nov. 25, the Golden Knights suffered a 4-2 loss to the Kraken, with Nicolas Roy and Phil Kessel as the goalscorers for Vegas. The Golden Knights won the final two meetings on both April 11 and 13. April 11 was a 4-1 win, with two goals coming from Michael Amadio, and the other two from Smith and Marchessault. Vegas clinched the Pacific Division title and the top seed in the Western Conference on April 13 with the 3-1 win. Smith, Alec Martinez and Chandler Stephenson netted goals for the Golden Knights.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Seattle Kraken enter the 2023-24 season ready for their third year in the NHL. After missing the playoffs in their inaugural season, the Kraken marched into the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time in franchise history. Seattle upset the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in a seven-game series to open the playoffs before losing in seven to the Dallas Stars in the second round. Jared McCann set team records with 40 goals and 70 points in 2022-23 while Vince Dunn (14G, 50A) and Jordan Eberle (20G, 43A) reached the 60-point mark. Matty Beniers won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie as he posted 57 points (24G, 33A) in his first full NHL season. Yanni Gourde led the Kraken in postseason scoring with 13 points (4G, 9A) in 14 playoff games.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 268th win in franchise history

- Give Vegas a 6-1-0 record in home openers at T-Mobile Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Enjoy the Moment: It will be an emotional game for the Golden Knights as they watch their 2023 Stanley Cup Champions banner rise to the rafters before puck drop. It's important that the team enjoys the celebrations but channels that energy early in the game.

The Team to Beat: Every team circles the game against the defending Stanley Cup Champions on their calendar. The Kraken are the first team with an opportunity to get a win against the Champs so Vegas will have to be ready for a hungry Seattle team.