Morning Skate Report: Nov. 20, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-6) take on the Utah Mammoth (10-7-3) for the first time this season on Thursday at the Delta Center, with puck drop set for 6 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Braeden Bowman scored his second NHL goal on a power play on Tuesday and became the first Golden Knight in franchise history to tally their first two goals on the man advantage.

In Tuesday’s matchup against the Rangers, Ben Hutton and Shea Theodore both scored, marking the first time this season that multiple Vegas defensemen have recorded goals in a game.

Theodore has picked up four points (2G, 2A) in the last five contests.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Two games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Three points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev – Six games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Kaedan Korczak – Four games away from 100 career games

Colton Sissons – Five goals away from 100 career goals

Shea Theodore – Eight assists away from 300 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 24 points (8G, 16A)

Mitch Marner – 21 points (4G, 17A)

Tomas Hertl – 17 points (8G, 9A)

Ivan Barbashev – 17 points (7G, 10A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 15 points (11G, 4A)

BY THE NUMBERS

6 – Tomas Hertl has recorded six points (3G, 3A) over the last five games.

17 – The Golden Knights scored their 17th power play goal on Tuesday and are tied for fourth most in the league (Edmonton Oilers).

100 – Pavel Dorofeyev registered his 100th career point last game, all of which have been with the Golden Knights (66G, 34A). Dorofeyev is the fourth Vegas skater all-time to earn his first 100 NHL points with Vegas, and the fastest to do so (168 GP).

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Rangers, 3-2, at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night. Braeden Bowman recorded his second NHL goal on the power play to give Vegas an early lead in the first, while Ben Hutton and Shea Theodore also scored. Tomas Herl picked up a pair of assists in the matchup, and Akira Schmid stopped 17 of 19 shots to lead Vegas to victory. Jonny Brodzinski and Vincent Trocheck kept the game alive with goals for the Rangers, but the Golden Knights continued to uphold their defensive pressure and seal the 3-2 win on home ice.

24-25 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights won two of their three matchups against the Utah Mammoth last season. On Nov. 2, 2024, Vegas won, 4-3, in overtime at T-Mobile Arena. Pavel Dorofeyev, Noah Hanifin and William Karlsson all registered goals in regulation, while Brett Howden tallied the game-winner two minutes into the extra period. Vegas found their second victory over Utah on Nov. 15, 2024, during their first regular-season game at the Delta Center. Tomas Hertl and Karlsson both scored twice to secure a 4-2 win on the road. In their final matchup of the season on Nov. 30, 2024, the Golden Knights were shut out by the Mammoth, 6-0, at T-Mobile Arena.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Utah currently sits sixth in the Central Division and hold a record of 10-7-3. The Mammoth have fallen short in five of their last six matchups, with their past three games ending in an overtime loss. Most recently, on a two-game back-to-back road trip, Utah fell, 3-2, in the extra period to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday and to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Nick Schmaltz is atop the leaderboard for Utah with 22 points (10G, 12A), followed by Clayton Keller with 18 points (7G, 11A), and Logan Cooley with 16 points (9G, 7A). Utah will begin a four-game home stand starting on Thursday.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 13-6-1, 27 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 9-4-6, 24 points

Los Angeles Kings – 10-6-4, 24 points

Seattle Kraken – 9-5-5, 23 points

Edmonton Oilers – 9-9-4, 22 points

San Jose Sharks – 9-8-3, 21 points

Vancouver Canucks – 9-10-2, 20 points

Calgary Flames – 6-13-3, 15 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 371st win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 3-1-0 all-time record against the Mammoth

- Improve the team’s record at Delta Center to 2-0-0 during the regular season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Capitalize on the Momentum: The Golden Knights hold a record of 2-0-1 in their last three matchups and have elevated their power play production. Most of the recent power-play goals have come off screens or short rebounds. Finding opportunistic areas, clogging the crease and getting more pucks on net will help contribute.

Stay in the Fight: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy noted that the physicality was heightened in Tuesday’s matchup against the Rangers. Vegas got rolling early in the contest and held focus on the game in front of them. When the Golden Knights are finishing checks and fighting for loose pucks, it leads to more rounded offensive play.