Lawless: Saad Goes All-In with Move to Vegas

Everyone says they want to win. But if actions do indeed speak louder than words, Brandon Saad is screaming about winning.

“At this point in my career, I’ve had success and made a lot of money. Chasing more money wasn’t leading to happiness so for me it was good to get a fresh start, go to a competitive team and get a chance to win again,” said Saad on Saturday afternoon in his first availability since becoming a member of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Saad and the St. Louis Blues parted ways earlier this week with the player walking away from the remainder of his contract which guaranteed him $4.5 million a season. Saad had the rest of this season and next remaining on the deal.

The Blues and Saad agreed to a contract termination and the two-time Stanley Cup champion became an unrestricted free agent. A number of teams pursued Saad but the 32-year-old Pittsburgh native chose the Vegas Golden Knights.

“There were a handful of teams and a lot of good options,” said Saad, who agreed to a contract for the remaining of the season with a prorated value of $1.5 million. “This fit for me and my family. I played with Barbie (Ivan Barbashev) in St. Louis and I talked to him a bit throughout the process to get a feel for what things were like here and to get the feel of things.”

Saad scored 26 goals with the Blues last season but this season has been a struggle. The winger has seven goals and 16 points through 43 games. In his career he has compiled 260 goals and 515 points through 906 games.

“A lot of things (went wrong) this season and it’s hard to point to one thing but I’m glad that’s in the past and I’m looking forward to a fresh start with a great team,” he said. “I got the call from Vegas, the type of team they have, the fact they’ve won recently, that’s their culture and that’s what they’re going for every year, it made it very exciting.”

Saad flew into New York on Friday night and practiced with his new team for the first time on Saturday afternoon. He planned to have dinner with some of his new teammates on Saturday night and was looking forward to spending the next week on the road with the Golden Knights before the 4Nations Face-Off break.

A power forward who plays with speed and can be a terror on the forecheck, Saad said he’s re-energized after joining his new team.

“The excitement is through the roof. It’s been a tough few days but to have that in the past and to get here and be around the guys with a chance to compete and win is great,” said Saad. “You hear about how guys are treated in this organization and from an outsider looking in they are always making changes to try and compete for the Cup. They’re not half in. They’re focused on one goal every year and that excites me.”

GM Kelly McCrimmon was able to land Saad without chewing up much cap space and giving away no assets as the March 7 trade deadline approaches.

VGK captain Mark Stone was visibly thrilled to have Saad join his team.

“Boarding the plane on Friday, Kelly said that (Saad) was going to join us. It was exciting honestly. You’re adding a veteran winger with lots left to give. He’s got good speed. He scored 26 goals last year. He’s won two Stanley Cups and has been in the playoffs for I don’t even know how many games,” said Stone. “He’s been there, done that. It’s kind of a position we need, adding some veteran wingers to support our top-end centers. It’s a great add for us. It helps too that he became a free agent and you don’t have to give up any assets to get him. It says something about the group too that he chooses to come here. We’re not the only team who wanted him. We’re pretty excited to get him.”

Veteran defenseman Brayden McNabb said Saad immediately impressed in practice.

“I think it’s great. It works out great for us this year. He’s a good player, he’s scored a lot of goals in his career, and he’s a champion,” said McNabb. “He still has that speed. Even in practice today down low, his deceptiveness is still there so I think he’ll add a lot to our team on the wing.”

Head coach Bruce Cassidy has been added an another tool considered the move entirely positive.

“Character guy to make this kind of decision. He’s betting on himself. Come here and play well and the financial stuff will take care of itself. He’s got a young family to walking away from money isn’t easy,” said Cassidy. “He’s won twice and knows the feeling. I’ve won once. I know the feeling. And the first thing you want to do, trust me, is win again. That’s what he wants. He though we gave him the best chance to do that so that’s a compliment to the organization. And we’re glad to have him. He’s going to be a good piece for us and it should be a good fit. Common goals. That’s what this organization is all about. We’re not interested in finishing second. We want to win and be the last team standing. That’s what he wants so we’re on the same page.”