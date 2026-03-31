Lawless: High Expectations and the Four Horsemen

John Tortorella was hired to win hockey games. Monday night his Vegas Golden Knights did just that, making his first day on the job a rousing success.

Sure, one can grouse about the opponent being the last place Vancouver Canucks but that argument is specious.

Tortorella doesn’t make the schedule and winning a game regardless of how or against who was the only acceptable result. Check that first box and move on to the next.

Vegas was dominant in a 4-2 victory over Vancouver. After a nervous start, they shed whatever mental chains have been shackling them and played an inspired and effective game.

The Golden Knights got scoring from all over the lineup, goalie Adin Hill held the opponent to just two goals, and the underlying numbers weighed heavily in their favor.

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All Strengths VAN VGK Goals 2 4 Expected Goals 1.53 4.14 Puck in OZ Time 19:00 27:29 OZ Possession Time 05:07 09:01 Shots 24 34 Slot Shots On Net 10 21 Slot Driving Plays 16 45 High Danger Scoring Chances 8 26 Scoring Chances Off-the-Cycle 4 16 Scoring Chances Off-the-Rush 4 6 Turnover Scoring Chances 6 10 Odd-Man Rushes 6 6 Controlled Entries 33 36 Controlled Entry Success Rate 54.5% 61.1% Controlled Exits 71 83

The result was key as Vegas finds itself in battle to secure a playoff berth. Job #1 for this team right now is to qualify for the post-season tournament. Having lost six-of-seven heading into Monday’s game, missing had become an all-too scary possibility. With seven more games to go, Vegas controls its own destiny. If they win out, they will hold off the Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, and San Jose Sharks for the third spot in the Pacific Division. A loss on Monday would have put both LA and Seattle in a position where they could have caught up to Vegas. This status remains in flux. If the Golden Knights slip, they could easily find themselves back on unstable playoff ground. They need to keep winning regardless of who is put before them.

Tortorella arrived in Vegas late on Sunday night and had barely been fitted with a VGK track suit before he was required to step behind the bench and coach an NHL game.

First impressions are critically important in pro sports. Players can see a phony for what they are in no time. They can’t be fooled. Whatever Tortorella said and did on Monday resonated with the Golden Knights.

Now they all have to build on one win. Thursday, it’s the Calgary Flames visiting Vegas and nothing less than two points will be considered acceptable.

Tortorella will have the next two days to prepare for the Flames and really the rest of the regular season. He told the media on Monday in his debut briefing that he would spend Tuesday soaking up as much information as possible. The team actually has the opportunity to practice on Wednesday, which would be its first under the new coach.

Tortorella now has seen his team play before his own eyes. He observed them on the bench before and after goals, as well as playing from behind and with a lead. Monday was an enormous learning opportunity for the career coach and now he has an information bank from which to inform his decisions.

There are lots of statistics which suggest this Golden Knights team has been underperforming, and the roster is littered with excellent hockey players. As much as missing the playoffs is a possibility for this group, so is going on a deep run.

NHL hockey is a business, and opportunities are rare. Allowing one to slip away can’t happen in terms of a team’s contention window. The expectations, rightfully so, are for this team to reach the post-season and then have success. No team is perfect but the Golden Knights roster has the requisite pieces to be a contender. The climb back to that status began Monday night.

Commitment, positivity, energy, and confidence are the hallmarks of teams that win during the playoffs. Those four horsemen rode into Vegas on Monday. How long they stay remains to be seen.