Fleming Wants to Show His Best as a VGK Prospect

Joe Fleming returned to Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction in 2023 after signing an entry-level contract with the Golden Knights. After making his mark as an invitee at camp in 2022, Fleming took the next step in his professional career by signing with the organization in September of 2022.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal had a similar start to his NHL career. Pachal came to Vegas as an invitee to the team's 2019 Development Camp and participated in training camp that same summer. Ultimately, the defenseman signed an entry-level contract with Vegas, became the captain of the Henderson Silver Knights, and contributed to the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship for the Golden Knights.

With a contract under his belt and a prime example to follow, Fleming said he doesn't approach camp any differently.

"I want to come in with the same mentality," Fleming said. "It doesn't matter if I'm signed to the team or if I was a free agent, I just want to show them the best hockey I can play."

Development Camp is an opportunity for draft picks and signed prospects to demonstrate their growth and work with their NHL club. As Fleming prepares for 2023 Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction, he looks to build upon the strides he's made in improving his speed up and down the ice.

"Quickness is a big thing for me as a bigger guy," Fleming said. "You can never be too quick."

The native of Wellesley, Mass. made his debut in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the 2022-23 season after playing a year with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2021. Although he's still working on his French, the defenseman appeared in 63 contests, recording 27 points (5G, 22A) for the Phoenix.

Fleming felt that playing in the QMJHL felt closer to a "pro-style" of play. Another year older, Fleming acknowledged that he was surrounded by very skilled players which helped him advance in his game.

"I'd probably say I'm a good two-way defenseman," Fleming said. "I play better in my own D-zone and I like to play physical."

Fleming's physical play saw him accumulate 75 penalty minutes in the QMJHL last season. As he continues to sharpen his all-around game, Fleming aims to continue to be a physical presence on the ice - regardless of the competition.

Fans can see Fleming in the 2023 Vegas Rookie Faceoff presented by Martin-Harris starting on Friday at 7 p.m. at The Dollar Loan Center. Tickets are available by clicking here.