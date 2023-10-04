Golden Knights Taken Down by Sharks, 2-0, in Preseason Matchup

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the San Jose Sharks, 2-0, during Tuesday night's preseason game at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Thomas Bordeleau netted the first goal of the game just under seven minutes into the second period, bringing the score to 1-0 San Jose. Five minutes later, Jacob MacDonald scored on the power play, making it 2-0. Neither side scored in the third as the Golden Knights fell, 2-0.

ATTENDANCE: 17,406

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas will host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream live on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.