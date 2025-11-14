Golden Knights Come Up Short Against Islanders, 4-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-4-5) fell to the New York Islanders (9-6-2), 4-3, in overtime on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Emil Heineman struck first for the New York Islanders with 5:57 remaining in the first. Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer extended New York's lead with a power-play goal for the Islanders to enter the first intermission with a 2-0 lead. In the second period, both teams traded chances until Shea Theodore buried his first goal of the season in the final minute of the frame. Keegan Kolesar picked up the assist on the play to help make it a one-goal game. In the final period, Tomas Hertl netted his seventh goal of the season off a rebound from a shot by Jeremy Lauzon to tie the game 2-2, 8:23 into the period. Two minutes later, Brandon Saad and Brett Howden set up a tic-tac-toe play for Reilly Smith, who scored the go-ahead goal for Vegas. With three minutes remaining, Mathew Barzal tied the game, 3-3, for the Islanders to send the game into overtime. Three minutes in the extra frame, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored short-handed to seal the 4-3 victory for the Islanders.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Braeden Bowman recorded four shots and logged 16:45 TOI in his NHL debut against the Islanders.

Brayden McNabb played in his 600th game as a Golden Knight, the most in franchise history.

Reilly Smith scored his 300th point as a Golden Knight.

ATTENDANCE: 17,733

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights start their weekend back-to-back on the road against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT. Watch the game on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.