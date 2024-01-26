The Golden Knight Gala ticket option gives you general admission to the gala where you will enjoy an unforgettable evening and see the 2023-24 Golden Knights team off the ice and dressed for a fun evening. Those in attendance get to enjoy the amazing fare provided by Wynn Las Vegas, live music, signature drinks and Foley Family Wines. A Golden Knight takes place from 6 – 9 pm, with check in beginning at 6 pm.