"A Golden Knight" Gala Admission - $500
Tickets
The Golden Knight Gala ticket option gives you general admission to the gala where you will enjoy an unforgettable evening and see the 2023-24 Golden Knights team off the ice and dressed for a fun evening. Those in attendance get to enjoy the amazing fare provided by Wynn Las Vegas, live music, signature drinks and Foley Family Wines. A Golden Knight takes place from 6 – 9 pm, with check in beginning at 6 pm.
VIP Glitter Reception - $1,250
This ticket option gives you “A Golden Knight” Gala admission plus access to our exclusive VIP Glitter Reception, where guests can interact in a more intimate setting with Vegas Golden Knights players and team leaders during an hour long reception held before A Golden Knight while enjoying Sommelier-hosted reserved Foley Family Wines and upgraded food and beverage options. The VIP Glitter Reception takes place from 5 – 6 pm, with A Golden Knight beginning at 6 pm.