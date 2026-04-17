Full Schedule Announced for First Round of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

VEGAS (April 16, 2026): The National Hockey League announced today, April 16, the schedule for the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Pacific Division champion Vegas Golden Knights will face the Utah Mammoth in a best-of-seven series that opens on Sunday, April 19 at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop on Sunday between Vegas and Utah is set for 7 p.m. PT.

A limited number of single-game tickets can be purchased by visiting this link. Fans can also purchase a Round 1 Strip, which includes access to the same seat for all four potential home games during the first round and savings off single-game prices.

Game Date Time Site

1 Sunday, April 19 7 p.m. PT T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

2 Tuesday, April 21 6:30 p.m. PT T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

3 Friday, April 24 6:30 p.m. PT Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

4 Monday, April 27 TBD p.m. PT Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

*5 Wednesday, April 29 TBD T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

*6 Friday, May 1 TBD Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

*7 Sunday, May 3 TBD T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

* if necessary

All seven games during the first round will be broadcast throughout the Golden Knights television territory on Scripps Sports and KnightTime+. Radio broadcasts for all games during the postseason will be available on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, including FOX Sports Las Vegas (94.7 FM, 1340 AM) and in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM). Beyond the Golden Knights television territory, fans can watch the series on ESPN or TNT in the United States and Sportsnet or TVA in Canada.

Additional information regarding the team’s activations and celebrations for the first round will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.