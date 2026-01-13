Con Mucho Hielo: The Pacific Division or the Peace Division?

Mid-Season Update -

The high number of injuries, coupled with a lack of offensive consistency across the league, has allowed the Vegas Golden Knights to remain in first place in the Pacific Division as of Tuesday morning, despite some less-than-favorable results.

It's undeniable that, alongside the work Bruce Cassidy puts in week after week to combat the extensive list of injuries – where control is simply not enough – luck has also played a role.

Edmonton has played 46 games, with 23 wins, 16 losses, and 6 overtime points, and currently sits in second place in the Pacific Division, with two more games played than the VGK.

Anaheim has played 45 games, with 21 wins, 21 losses, and 3 overtime points, and although they were closely trailing the Knights for a while, they are now sixth in the division.

The Vegas Golden Knights have played 44 games, with 21 wins, 11 losses, and 12 overtime points. Although Seattle and even a distant but hungry San Jose are closing in, the overtime points for the home team are essentially equal to those of their two closest competitors in the division at the time of this writing – Edmonton and Seattle.

One of the biggest challenges for Cassidy is maintaining the team's mental fortitude despite being without multiple key line leaders, both offensively and defensively. When a great player is absent, it's not just the on-ice talent that needs to be replaced. The experience and veteran savvy of players like Shea Theodore was also missed. A guiding voice, a well-placed pass, or a reminder of defensive assignments – a calculated balance necessary to create a winning atmosphere.

"Despite some tough results, I've liked the group's defensive system," said head coach Bruce Cassidy. "Especially their ability to keep opponents under 20 shots on goal and limit high-danger scoring chances." These overtime points definitely solidify their first-place position in the division while they await the return of their full starting lineup to the ice, and it promises a strong second half of the season. Up to this point, the pace of the division has been forgiving of the VGK's absences.

We started 2026 in St. Louis, where we suffered a 3-4 defeat to open the year. The good news is that Captain Mark Stone, with 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists), has lit up on a scoring streak. Keegan Kolesar, with 8 points (1 goal and 7 assists), and Pavel Dorofeyev, with 33 points (17 goals and 16 assists), also contributed to the score. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough, and a goal by Brayden Schenn with only a minute and a half remaining in the game snatched away the VGK's chance to earn points.

Then we traveled to Chicago, where the Blackhawks defeated the VGK in overtime, allowing Vegas to earn one point.

Brandon Saad, with 7 points (2 goals and 5 assists), opened the scoring, and Captain Stone once again found the back of the net. The defensive players have stepped up, and some have made the trip from the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, such as Jonas Rondbjerg, Dylan Coughlan, and Jaycob Megna – but there's still a lot of ground to cover.

That's how we started 2026, and yet, we remained in first place.

With Adin Hill sidelined and Carter Hart giving his all on the ice, it's worth mentioning that the goaltending duo backing up the much-missed number 33 has done a great job securing the extra point in the third period of regulation time, achieving this 17 times in total by mid-season, including five OT wins.

But things change quickly on the NHL ice, and the Vegas Golden Knights continue to find ways to battle every corner until the final buzzer.

This time, the difference was complete defensive control in the 3-on-3 overtime from the moment the puck dropped. The discipline and familiar territory orchestrated by goaltender Carter Hart, who, in a flash of brilliance, snatched the victory from Winnipeg with 17 key saves against 20 shots from the Jets. Luck, or rather, the week's hard work, was starting to pay off. Simultaneously, both Edmonton and Anaheim faced their own obstacles, dropping crucial points in their recent games, thus giving the Vegas Golden Knights some breathing room at the top of the Pacific Division.

Oh, and did I mention that Jack Eichel has finally returned, and once back home at City National Arena, Adin Hill has also hinted at his imminent return...

As we've all become accustomed to, it didn't take long to feel the presence of the Golden Knights' golden boy, especially returning home against a Columbus team battling for last place in the Metropolitan Division. With a goal, an assist for Jack, and Cap Stone scoring in an impressive six consecutive games, the Golden Knights' offensive power is starting to regain its form.

It's no secret that the competition in the NHL is fierce, and the unpredictable pace of injuries throughout the season is a constant factor. Every player on the home team left it all on the ice, from end to end. After a hard collision on a defensive play, Carter Hart was helped off the ice by his teammates just after the first period began in the home game. With more skill than luck, Akira Schmid shone with a .913 save percentage on 23 shots, giving his team their second consecutive win of the new year and reminding his fans that he too has been called up for Cortina, Milan 2026.

The Pacific Division teams continue to battle their respective obstacles in what seems to be the "Division of Peace", whether it be injuries, failed strategies, or egregious bounce errors. But the Vegas Golden Knights team maintains its focus on the edge of their blades. Skating sharp.

With four consecutive wins, including victories against the Central and Metropolitan Divisions, and a resounding 7-2 performance at the SAP Center, the Golden Knights are beginning to return to their prime form.

Always advance, Never retreat.

Until next time.