Champs Set to Visit White House Nov. 13

News Feed

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris
Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament

Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament
VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season
Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays

Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays
VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT
VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT
Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction

Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction
VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID

VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID
VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV

VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV
VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic

VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic
VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season

VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory
The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach

The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup against Panthers

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup Against Panthers
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final
The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final

The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final
The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

Champs Set to Visit White House Nov. 13

Golden Knights to be honored at White House next Monday

VGK_JB_2023-10-10_0179
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

The next and perhaps ultimate stop celebrating the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions has been set, with the White House officially extending an invitation today for the Golden Knights to be honored at a ceremony on Monday, November 13.

President Biden will welcome members of the Vegas Golden Knights the day prior to the team’s game against the Washington Capitals.

Championship visits to the White House date back to the 19th Century, but the first Stanley Cup champion to pay a visit were the 1991 Pittsburgh Penguins.

This will mark the next in a series of special events that followed captain Mark Stone hoisting the Stanley Cup on June 13. The championship parade and rally followed days later, then the Cup’s visits to each player’s hometown. Once back in Vegas, the team had the presentation of the championship rings October 8 and the banner raising October 10.

Monday’s visit to perhaps the most powerful building in the world caps a memorable series of celebrations, exactly five months to the day since winning Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.