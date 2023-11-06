Champs Set to Visit White House Nov. 13

The next and perhaps ultimate stop celebrating the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions has been set, with the White House officially extending an invitation today for the Golden Knights to be honored at a ceremony on Monday, November 13.

President Biden will welcome members of the Vegas Golden Knights the day prior to the team’s game against the Washington Capitals.

Championship visits to the White House date back to the 19th Century, but the first Stanley Cup champion to pay a visit were the 1991 Pittsburgh Penguins.

This will mark the next in a series of special events that followed captain Mark Stone hoisting the Stanley Cup on June 13. The championship parade and rally followed days later, then the Cup’s visits to each player’s hometown. Once back in Vegas, the team had the presentation of the championship rings October 8 and the banner raising October 10.

Monday’s visit to perhaps the most powerful building in the world caps a memorable series of celebrations, exactly five months to the day since winning Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.