Transaction Analysis: Flyers Focus on Big Picture at Deadline

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere had a busy day at the NHL trade deadline on Friday. He made three deals with other teams and several callups from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The common thread was a focus on what the organization aims to do over the next year or two rather than mostly being geared toward the rest of the current season.

In many ways, Friday's deadline transactions were the next logical step after the January 31st trade that sent Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost to the Calgary Flames for Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier. The primary motivation for that trade was to open salary cap space in the relatively near future, and also to open roster space beyond this season for players such as 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko. The Flyers also added an energetic young winger in Pelletier.

The primary deadline moves on Friday were partially geared toward a similar goal. Primarily, though, the moves were about adding assets and a prospect to the organization. Following is a brief rundown of the deals.

1. The Flyers dealt Kuzmenko to the LA Kings for a 2027 third-round pick

Kuzmenko is an unrestricted free agent this summer. He played well during his seven games with the Flyers (two goals, three assists) following the trade from Calgary. However, the 29-year-old winger has a career history of streakiness, making a splash immediately after his arrival with a team and then going into a prolonged stretch of struggling to produce offensively while being inconsistent in off-puck details. Above all, however, at age 29, Kuzmenko was tough to project as being part of the plan beyond the current season unless he produced at a very high level and made it hard to justify not trying to preempt his unrestricted free agency.

The Flyers agreed to retain the maximum 50 percent on Kuzmenko's expiring deal. Doing so bumped up the returning 2027 asset by a round or two. The Flyers also included a 2025 seventh-round pick in what went back to Calgary.

2. The Flyers trade Scott Laughton to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 2027 first-round pick and wing prospect Nikita Grebenkin

The Flyers locker room atmosphere is going to be different for some time. Laughton, who was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, was a galvanizing presence for his now-former team: universally respected by the other players and appreciated for how he went the extra mile (on or off the ice) for every one of his colleagues.

Hockey is a business, but bonds run deep within the locker room, especially with homegrown players who had spent their entire careers with the Flyers. There were emotional goodbyes after the well-liked Farabee and Frost were traded, and even more so when leadership group mainstay Laughton (a member of the organization since the 2012 Draft) goes to another team. For the Flyers, though, the primary allure of the trade is receiving the 2027 first-round pick to add to their collection of high-end assets over the next three Drafts.