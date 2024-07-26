Transaction Analysis: Flyers Extend Konecny through 2032-33

With one season remaining on his current contract, the Flyers have signed All-Star right winger Travis Konecny to an eight-season extension that will kick in for the 2025-26 season. The new deal will run through the 2032-33 season.

Beginning in 2025-26, the average annual value (AAV) on Konecny's contract will go from its current $5.5 million AAV to $8.75 million.

Konecny, 28, is coming off back-to-back seasons of 30-plus goals. In 2023-24, he won the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the Flyers' most valuable player and was named to the NHL All-Star Game for the second time in his NHL career.

Konecny said that his biggest goal with his new to contract was to get the maximum possible term (eight years) under the Collective bargaining agreement. He admitted the process got stressful at times but he's relieved the deal is done.

"I've always been in it for the long haul. This is the team that believed in me. I wanted to do the same for them now," Konecny said.

Konecny said that the first step in the process was speaking to his wife, Karly. Both he and she agreed it was "a no-brainer" to want to stay in Philadelphia rather than test the open market and potentially relocate a year from now.

This past season, Konecny also became an alternate captain for the Flyers. The player said on Tuesday that it's something he'd long coveted.

"It's always been an ambition to be a leader on the team," Konecny said. "Going into next season, I want to lead by example."

On a leaguewide basis, arguably, the most comparable contract to the new Konecny deal is the one that New Jersey Devils winger Timo Meier signed last summer with the Devils: eight years, $8.8 million AAV. The two players were both first-round picks in the 2015 NHL Draft (Meier is roughly five months older), and their NHL production has been similar.