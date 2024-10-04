The Standard" Season 3: Episode 2 Recap

In the second 18-minute installment of the 2024 edition of "The Standard" docuseries, the Flyers go through the rigors of a John Tortorella-run training camp and navigate the preseason, on and off the ice. Here are five memorable moments from Episode 2.

1. Michkov arrives in Philly

As Episode 2 opens, viewers step back to the offseason as highly touted 2023 first-round pick Matvei Michkov takes the literal first steps of his NHL journey. Arriving at the airport from his overseas flight, Michkov is greeted in person by Flyers general manager Daniel Briere and president of hockey operations Keith Jones. From there, he is taken on a tour of the facilities at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees.

With interpreter and skating coach Slava Kuznetsov nearby, Michkov tests out some of his rapidly improving English. "Happy to be a Flyer," the 19-year-old winger says.

"He's different. He's gifted. He's a great goal scorer when he wants to be, which is every time he steps on the ice. He's a great playmaker, too," Jones says.

"He's willing to go to the high-traffic areas, and I think he's highly competitive. He wants to be the best and he's willing to prove that to the fans of hockey and to himself."

Tortorella, meanwhile, preached the need for a degree of patience.

"He's not our savior," the head coach said. "He's 19. He's going to be developed. He's going to be taught. ..He's a hockey player. That's the best compliment I can give. I'm really looking forward to it."

2. First impressions

Episode 2 takes a look at the Wells Fargo Center preseason debut for Michkov as well as 2024 first-round pick Jeff Luchanko. With the game scoreless in the third period, Michkov assists on a go-ahead goal by Erik Johnson. Later, with the Flyers protecting their 1-0 lead, Michkov tallies his first NHL preseason goal into an empty net.

Preseason game or not, empty netter or not, this is an emotional moment for the Russian teenager. He launches into an enthusiastic celebration as the home crowd cheers.

3. A fresh start for Drysdale

Offensively gifted young defenseman Jamie Drysdale had a whirlwind 2023-24 season, between being traded to the Flyers from the Anaheim Ducks and dealing with both shoulder and core muscle injuries that limited his physical abilities.

After rehabbing the core muscle surgery and adding a reported 18 pounds of muscle over the summer, Episode 2 catches up with Drysdale at camp. He's excited to begin his first full season with the Flyers. It has been a learning experience both in terms of his off-ice training and on-ice education.

"Spending the whole summer here, I'm comfortable [now] with the area. Comfortable with the people. Great people here. I'm super excited to get going. I feel great," Drysdale said.

Tortorella says, "He's that important to us. I'm gonna kill him....Not to be hard on him, which I probably will be, but because he's so important to us. He's got a lot to learn. He's missed a lot of time [due to injuries the last two seasons]. Confidence is a huge part of this game."

4. "Seeling" the deal

Nick Seeler, year by year, has carved out a regular starting role in the Flyers defensive corps. From a depth defenseman who took off a year from the game, to a third-pair role to a frequent top-four spot in the rotation last year, nothing has been handed to the player. He's had to earn it each step along the way.

Rather than trade him as an impending unrestricted free agent last year, the Flyers signed the player to a four-year contract extension. At camp this year, for the first time in his professional career, Seeler is a true lock for the NHL roster.

"To have [security] in a place where you really feel respected, where they know your game, they know you as a person, and you know the direction this group is going, it's really fun to be part of," Seeler said.

"He's a human block machine," Tortorella said. "And off the ice, he's such a good person."

5. On the Hunt

The Flyers are high on the upside they project for rookie defenseman Hunter McDonald to develop many of the same traits that Seeler possesses: a physical edge to his game, a willingness to put his body on the line and to protect the goaltender. While he may not open the 2024-25 season in the NHL, McDonald is a player who fits within the organization's big-picture plan.

Quickly, McDonald has developed a good rapport with associate coach Brad Shaw, who is in charge of the defensemen and penalty kill.

"I'm a relationship-based coach," Shaw said. "So the better I know the guys, the better I can communicate and help our players."