Scott Laughton and Gritty team up with Flyers Charities for exclusive t-shirt following viral TikTok

Following their viral TikTok video, Flyers forward Scott Laughton and mascot Gritty have teamed up to create a t-shirt featuring their JCPenney family portraits.


By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers

Following their viral TikTok video, Flyers forward Scott Laughton and mascot Gritty have teamed up to create a t-shirt featuring their JCPenney family portraits. This collaboration benefits Flyers Charities and Laughton's charity of choice, Pennsylvania SPCA. More information about the collaboration can be found here.

Flyers Charities creates strong communities by eliminating financial barriers and reviving play spaces to grow the game of hockey and aiding local families affected by cancer throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. The Pennsylvania SPCA rescues animals from cruelty and neglect, rehabilitates them medically and behaviorally, and places them with new, loving families. More than 150 years after their founding, the PSPCA is the state's leading animal welfare organization.

