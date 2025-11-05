'Santa Sacks' are Back: Philadelphia Flyers Announce Return of Fan-Favorite Holiday Gift Package

With hockey season heating up and the holidays fast approaching, the Philadelphia Flyers today announce th­­­­e return of a cherished holiday tradition: Santa Sacks. This fan-favorite gift package is back by popular demand and offers the perfect way to celebrate the season with the ultimate Flyers experience.

This season’s package will once again feature Flyers and Wings tickets, a puck signed by a Flyers player, and a food and beverage voucher, making for the ultimate game day experience. Santa Sacks are on sale now exclusively at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

Fans looking to elevate their holiday gifting can opt for the Ultra Lower Level package, which features:

Four lower-level tickets to a select Flyers game

Four lower-level Wings tickets

An autographed Flyers puck

A food and beverage voucher

A choice of an autographed mini stick signed by a Flyers player of your choice between Bobby Brink, Travis Sanheim, or Trevor Zegras

These premium packages are in high demand and sell quickly, so fans are encouraged to purchase early to ensure they don’t miss out on their favorite players.

Santa Sacks are available now through Wednesday, December 31, with guaranteed holiday shipping for all orders placed by Tuesday, December 16.

For a full list of Santa Sacks options and to purchase these packages, click here.