RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Senators

Looking for their first win of their current seven-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (27-30-8) will host Travis Green's Ottawa Senators (33-25-5) on Tuesday evening. Game time at Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

This is the second of three meetings this season between Philly and Ottawa. The Flyers won a 5-4 overtime road decision on Nov. 14. The Flyers recovered from a 4-2 deficit in the third period to force overtime before rookie Matvei Michkov finished off the comeback at 4:05 of sudden death.

The Flyers entered the current homestand on a 4-0-1 run that had the team in position to make a stretch drive wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, the club is 0-4-0 on the current homestand, and subtracted pieces from the roster at the trade deadline last Friday.

Winners of each of their last three games (after going 1-5-1 over their previous six matches), the Senators are currently in the upper wildcard position in the Eastern Conference. Ottawa has been good on home ice this season (19-9-2) but has struggled at times on the road (14-16-3).

Both the Flyers and Senators are playing their third game over the last four days and evenings. For Ottawa, it's a back-to-back with travel involved. On Monday, the Senators skated to a 2-1 home win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Flyers sustained a 3-1 home loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch in Tuesday's game plus an x-factor heading into Tuesday's tilt.

1. TK Tracker

Flyers leading scorer Travis Konecny (64 points in 65 games) celebrates his 28th birthday on March 11. He ended a four-game pointless stretch on Sunday with an assist on Jamie Drysdale's late third period goal that brought Philly back within 2-1.

Apart from the recent four-game point drought, Konecny (22 goals, 42 assists) has continued to create scoring chances for linemates with regularity in the second half of the season. However, goals have been hard to come by ever since a Jan. 16 road game against the New York Islanders.