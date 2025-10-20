RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Kraken

Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers (2-2-1) are home on Monday to host Lane Lambert's Seattle Kraken (3-0-2). The Flyers will aim for their first back-to-back victories of the young season.

Game time at Xfinity Mobile Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on NBCSP.

The Flyers are coming off a 2-1 home overtime win over the Minnesota Wild. Trailing 1-0 in the third period, Owen Tippett knotted the score. Noah Cates notched the game-winning goal in sudden death. Seattle is coming off a 4-3 road overtime win in Toronto on Saturday.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch in Monday's game.

1. Shot suppression.

The Flyers yielded just 15 shots to the Winnipeg Jets last Thursday. On Sunday against Minnesota, Philadelphia conceded a mere 16 shots on goal. The Flyers split the two games but they didn't give up most in the middle of the ice in either match.

Overall so far, the Flyers have allowed an average of 26 shots per game. Seattle has generated an average of 27.2 on the offensive end.

On the flip side, the Flyers aren't creating much attack. Their average of 20.6 shots per game ranks last in the NHL. Seattle has allowed 27.4 shots per game on average.

2. Michkov and Konecny.

To differing degrees, both Matvei Michkov (one goal, zero assists) and Travis Konecny (zero goals, two assists) have been slow out of the gates to start the 2025-26 season. It hasn't just been a matter of goals and assists. Neither player has played his best hockey so far in various details either with or without the puck.

Michkov has not seen the ice in the latter part of third periods or in either of two overtime games the Flyers have played to date. Konecny has seen his normal ice time (18:13 average so far) but he, too, has struggled so far to find a consistent rhythm.

The sooner the Flyers can get these two players in particular to get back to their 2024-25 form, the sooner the team can start to generate more than sporadic offense.

3. Support cast defense.

It's a safe bet on a game-by-game basis that Travis Sanheim and Cam York will lead the Flyers in ice time. Meanwhile, the supporting cast has rotated a bit both before and since York returned from IR.

Nick Seeler and Noah Juulsen both had steady performances in Saturday's win against Minnesota. The team will need similar efforts from the second and third pairing to defeat a pesky Seattle club.

4. Flyers power play.

The actual play has not been indicative of the numbers. However, the bottom line is that Philly is just 1-for-15 (6.7 percent) on the man advantage so far in 2025-26. This is an area the Flyers came into the season knowing they had to improve significantly.