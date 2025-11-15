RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Stars

Rick Tocchet’s Philadelphia Flyers (9-5-3) are in the Lone Star State to take on Glen Gulutzan's Dallas Stars (11-4-3). The Flyers have gained points in five straight games.

Game time at Enterprise Center is 8:00 p.m. EDT. The broadcast is on NBCSP.

Phily is coming off an extraordinary 6-5 (1-0) shootout win in St. Louis on Friday. Meanwhile, the Stars earned a 7-0 blowout win in Montreal against the Canadiens on Thursday.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Friday.

1. Fatigue factor

Saturday's match is the Flyers' third game in four nights. Moreover, each of the last three games have gone to overtime. Against the powerhouse Stars, it's even more vital that the Flyers not have to chase the game as they did on Friday. Short shifts, good puck management. and discipline in avoiding needless penalties are vital.

2. Zegras, Dvorak and Tippett line

The trio of Owen Tippett (one goal, three assists), Trevor Zegras (two goals, one assist) and Christian Dvorak (two goals, one assist) had a monster game for the Flyers on Friday. In Dallas, the Flyers need to get contributions offensively from other lines and/or the defense corps.

3. Between the pipes

Dan Vladar is expected to return to the Flyers net on Saturday. He'll face one of his toughest challenges of the season as he goes up against Mikko Rantanen, Jason Robertson, and company.

4. Special teams play

Special teams were a non-factor on Friday, with the Flyers only having to kill one penalty (1-for-1) and receiving one power play (0-for-1). The Flyers' penalty kill (88.9 percent) has been stellar but they cannot afford to press their luck too much against the Dallas power play (32.8 percent, ranked 2nd in the NHL), The Flyers power play comes in at 20 percent, while the Dallas PK is an even 75 percent.