Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall to Columbus

The Philadelphia Flyers lost in regulation to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday evening. A five-minute lapse in the second period proved fatal.

The Flyers opened the game with a very strong first period. Late in the frame, Flyers captain Sean Couturier (7th goal of the season) provided a 1-0 lead. It easily could have been a multi-goal lead but the process overall was excellent.

Columbus answered with two quick goals early in the second period. In the opening minute, Mathieu Olivier (15th) tied the game. Shortly thereafter, Zach Werenski (21st) untied it. The Flyers regained equilibrium as the period unfolded but they went off trailing by a goal.

Mason Marchment (17th) provided the Blue Jackets' third goal early in the third period. Jamie Drysdale (8th) got one back with an empty net at the other end, Philly was unable to find an equalizer.

Dan Vladar took the loss. He stopped 16 of 19 shots. Jet Greaves earned the win, making 23 saves on 25.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Alex Bump put a right circle backhander on net for Philly's first shot at 1:27. At 5:35, Owen Tippett went in alone on Greaves after Zach Werenski fanned on the puck. The goalie made the save.

Through 8:10, shots were 5-2 Flyers.

Zegras took a careless high sticking penalty at 12:23. Noah Cates had a shorthanded breakaway at 13:28. He was hooked by Kirill Marchenko and awarded a penalty shot. Cates attempted to beat Greaves over the pads but the goalie got the shaft of his stick on the puck. Philly killed off the remainder of the penalty.

The Flyers stayed aggressive and it paid off.

Couturier won a battle on the side boards. He later went to the net and stashed home the loose puck after Luke Glendening put the puck through Greaves in the blue paint. The secondary assist went to Rasmus Ristolainen at 17:07.