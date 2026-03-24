RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

The win over the Flyers extended Columbus' point streak to nine straight games. The streak grew to 12 in a row before the New York Islanders beat the Blue Jackets on Sunday, 1-0.

Meanwhile, the Flyers swept their western road trip with an overtime win in Anaheim, a shootout victory in Los Angeles and a 4-1 regulation conquest in San Jose on Saturday. Philly has won seven road matches in a row. Now they have to bring that success home.

The Flyers practiced on Monday at the FTC in Voorhees. Injured forwards Sean Couturier, Denver Barkey and Luke Glendening all participated in the session. Per Tocchet, all three remain day-to-day but are potentially available to play in Tuesday's tilt.

Here the RAV4 Things to watch in the virtual must-win game for the Flyers.

1. Contain Werenski again

The Flyers held Zach Werenski off the scoresheet in the March 14 game. That's one of several reasons why the shootout loss to Columbus was ultimately a very disappointing outcome. Werenski has seven points (all assists) in his last five games.

In the meanwhile, if the Flyers can get a timely offensive contribution on Tuesday from Travis Sanheim, Jamie Drysdale or any of their other blueliners, it would be a huge boost in what could be a very tight-checking contest.

2. Special teams

The single biggest factor in why Philly came away with just one point from their last game against Columbus: From the latter stages of the second period to the early portion of the final frame, the Flyers had six consecutive minutes of power play time. They were unable to capitalize. The Flyers' power play process showed signs of improvement on the California road trip but their overall drought grew to 0-for-20. Finally, they hit paydirt in San Jose. Nevertheless, the Flyers power play ranks 32nd (last) in the NHL at a 14.9 percent success. The Columbus penalty kill ranks 23rd at 77.8 percent success.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have been stuck in a rut where they may have several strong penalty kills within a game but they still come away having allowed at least one opposing power play goal. Philly's penalty kill ranks 22nd at 77.9 percent success. The Columbus power play checks in at 20.3 percent (17th in the NHL).

The Flyers have been winning games despite losing -- or holding even at best -- on special teams. Winning the special teams battle on Tuesday could prove critical.

3. Between the Pipes: Vladar vs. Greaves

Tuesday's goaltending matchup is not set in stone. However, it's fully expected that both teams will roll with their respective No. 1 netminder given the importance of this game. Both Dan Vladar (23-11-7, 2.41 GAA, .908 save percentage) and Jett Greaves (23-13-8, 2.58 GAA, .910 SV%) have consistently given their clubs a chance to win games. Both teams have also improved their defensive play as five-man units.

4. Christian Dvorak

Veteran two-way center Christian Dvorak is coming off an outstanding all-around game in San Jose. Defensively, he saved what initially looked like it'd be a first period goal. Offensively, Dvorak had a two-point game (1g, 1a). The Flyers may need a similar performance on Tuesday, especially in terms of consistent attention to detail. With 41 points (14g, 27a) on the season, Dvorak is just one point behind the scorching hot Owen Tippett (24g, 18a) for third on the Flyers' scoring leaderboard this season.