Flyers Sign Alex Ciernik to Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that they have signed forward Alex Ciernik to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Ciernik, 21 (10/8/2004), was selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

He becomes the sixth player from the Flyers 2023 NHL Draft Class to ink an entry-level deal (joining Carson Bjaranason, Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk, Cole Knuble, and Matvei Michkov) and is the third prospect to sign with the Flyers in the last month (joining Cole Knuble and Noah Powell).

The Wolfsburg, Germany native has split time during the 2025-26 season between Lahti Pelicans in the Liiga and Nybro Vikings IF of the HockeyAllsvenskan. Ciernik recorded five points (2g-3a) in 21 games with Nybro and added three points (1g-2a) in 19 games with Lahti.

The 6-foot, 183-pound forward has played parts of the last six seasons in HockeyAllsvenskan, totaling 54 points (20g-34a) in 130 career games. He posted a career-high 23 points (11g-12a) during the 2024-25 season, ranking fifth on his team in scoring and fourth in goals.

Ciernik was loaned to the Flyers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, in April 2025, where he appeared in three games and recorded one assist.

Internationally, Ciernik has represented Slovakia on multiple occasions, including appearances at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2023 and 2024.

The Flyers host the Columbus Blue Jackets tomorrow at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:00 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic.