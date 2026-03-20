Friday Forecheck: Youth Infusion

March 20 marks the official arrival of spring this year. Unofficially, it signifies the time of year that NHL teams bring up drafted prospects -- and perhaps a rookie free agent or two -- following the completion of their major junior or collegiate seasons.

The Flyers have recently infused several collegiate draftees into the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' roster. They also made a trade deadline move to acquire a high-ceiling defenseman who was the sixth overall pick of the NHL Draft just four years ago.

Here's a quick overview of the recent youth infusion into the Phantoms' roster now that the NHL tradeline has passed and college seasons for non-Frozen Four tournament teams have ended.

David Jiricek (D): Acquired on NHL Trade Deadline Day in a one-for-one deal for Bobby Brink, the 22-year-old Jiricek reported to Lehigh Valley immediately after the trade with Minnesota. The 2022 first-round draftee has had more downs than ups in his very young career to date, but he still has a very high ceiling. It's been "so far, so good" for the most part since the 6-foot-4 blueliner arrived on the Phantoms. Jiricek has shown flashes of both high-end skill and offensive instincts to produce six points (two goals, four assists) in his first five games for Lehigh Valley.

Noah Powell (W): Drafted by Flyers in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old Powell has dressed in four games to date for John Snowden's Phantoms. In his second game, Powell created a power play and fought Phil Kemp of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Powell has generally been eased into the lineup so far. The power forward from Northbrook, Illinois, spent this season at Arizona State (seven goals, 12 points,32 penalty minutes in 34 games) after splitting the previous season between Ohio State (17 games, five points) and the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals (28 games, 9g, 22 points, 25 PIM). Powell has been tabbed as a potential late bloomer. He had a breakout 2023-24 season in the USHL with Dubuque (league-high 43 goals, 74 points in 61 games).

Cole Knuble (C/W): On St. Patrick's Day, the Flyers signed their 2023 fourth-round pick (103rd overall) to an entry-level contract after he completed his junior season at Notre Dame. The son of two-stint Flyers winger Mike Knuble enjoyed a strong collegiate career including a Hobey Baker Award nomination following a stellar sophomore season in 2024-25 (12g, 39 points in 34 games). The 21-year-old US National Team Development Program alum is a tenacious all-situations forward. At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Cole does not possess his dad's size (6-foot-3, 220-plus pounds) but has some similarities in hockey smarts and work ethic. Look for Knuble to make his AHL debut in one of the Phantoms' upcoming games.

Owen McLaughlin (C/W): In addition to the Flyers signing Knuble this week, the organization also added Chester County (Spring City, PA) native McLaughlin on an American Hockey League contract with the Phantoms. He was drafted by Philadelphia in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2021 Draft. The USNTDP product was a prolific scorer in the USHL for a championship-winning Sioux City Musketeers team before entering the collegiate ranks. He played three seasons for North Dakota before spending the 2025-26 campaign at Boston University (17 points in 34 games). McLaughlin's most productive season in college was his sophomore campaign at North Dakota (13 goals, 39 points in 39 games). The Valley Forge Minutemen alum has been working on being a more well-rounded pro prospect. This season at BU, his teammates included Flyers' 2025 second-round pick Jack Murtagh.

The Flyers are not necessarily done adding youngsters this spring. Depending on the availability of 2025 first-round pick Porter Martone (Michigan State), 2025 second-rounder Shane Vansaghi (Michigan State) and 2024 first-rounder Jett Luchanko (Brantford Bulldogs, OHL, currently injured) -- among others -- the Flyers and/or Phantoms could have a few rookie additions late in the season. Luchanko played well in the AHL playoffs for the Phantoms last season and saw four NHL games apiece for the Flyers early in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

The Flyers also could potentially add at least one collegiate free agent depending on when seasons end with whom the prospect(s) choose to sign. These things remain to be seen but are worth keeping an eye upon as the Flyers and Phantoms come down the home stretch of their 2025-26 campaign.