Postgame RAV4: Flyers earn point in OT loss to Canes

The Philadelphia Flyers lost a 4-3 overtime decision to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Raleigh on Saturday evening. Officials overturned a would-be winning goal for Philadelphia in OT. At 4:41 of sudden death, Carolina's Seth Jarvis scored the game-winner.

Logan Stankoven (1st), Taylor Hall (1st), Jordan Staal (1st) and Jarvis (3rd) tallied for Carolina. Owen Tippett (PPG, 1st), Bobby Brink (1st) and Travis Sanheim (1st) tallied regulation goals for the Flyers.

A goaltender interference ruling against Sanheim at 4:06 of overtime cost Brink a second goal and cost the Flyers their first win of the season.

Frederik Andersen earned the win for Carolina with 20 saves on 23 shots. Samuel Ersson looked strong, stopping 36 of the first 39 shots he faced. Unfortunately, the 40th Carolina shot faced, Jarvis' sudden death winner, forced the Flyers to settle for one point.

The Flyers went 1-for-3 on the power play. They were 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers spent much of the opening stanza either killing penalties or going into bend-don't-break mode at 5-on-5. Philadelphia took three minor penalties in the period.

The Noah Cates line provided some stabilizing shifts. Bobby Brink in particular had excellent jump in his skates. At the other end of the ice. Ersson made several big saves.

Finally, when the Flyers earned their first power play of the game, they turned it into a 1-0 lead at 19:38. From the point, Jamie Drysdale fed a pass to Travor Zegras. From there, Zegras sent the puck to Travis Konecny. The Konency shot from near the right dot missed the net but went directly to Tippett at the other side of the net. Tippett made no mistake. Konecny and Zegras (first assist as a Flyer) earned the helpers.