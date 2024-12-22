Postgame 5: Tippett Tears Open Floodgates in 5-4 OT Win

By Bill Meltzer
A series of multiple third period comebacks by the Philadelphia Flyers was capped off in overtime with a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. Owen Tippett led the way with a career-best four-point game (game-winning goal, three assists).

Morgan Frost had two goals for Philly. Noah Cates notched a goal for the third straight game and then created Tippett's game winner. Tyson Foerster scored the game-tying goal late in the third period and also had an earlier assist. Travis Konecny had two assists.

With the win, the Flyers evened up their season record at 15-15-4. In the process, they snapped a three-game losing streak.

In the first period, the Flyers had a 10-9 shot on goal edge (19-14 shot attempt advantage) on the Blue Jackets. However, a Flyers turnover led to Columbus taking a 1-0 lead to intermission. Only seven shots on goal through two periods were by Flyers forwards.

At 2:14, a very long shift in the attack zone ended with a questionable interference penalty on Morgan Frost against Damon Severson. Samuel Ersson made a tough save on a puck that deflected on net off a teammate.

The Flyers went to the power play at 7:26 on a Zach Aston-Reese holding minor. Philly generated no significant pressure and no pucks on net.

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins made an outstanding save on Tippett off a Scott Laughton feed to keep the game scoreless. Less than a minute later, the Blue Jackets struck.

A giveaway by Jamie Drysdale on an attempted breakout led directly to a Columbus goal moments later that gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 15:47. After an initial save by Samuel Ersson, Mathieu Olivier (9th goal of the season) scored from the slot. The lone assist went to Kent Johnson.

The second period saw Columbus extend their lead to two goals. In a fair low-event frame, the Blue Jackets outshot the Flyer by a 7-6 margin. The Flyers struggled to move inside the perimeter.

Joel Farabee created a Flyers power play at 1:55 of the second period as he was hooked by Aston-Reese. The Flyers failed to score. At 5:20, Merzlikins made a very good skate save on Travis Sanheim.

Another turnover -- this time resulting from a missed connection behind the net between Ersson and Drysdale -- became a Mikael Yyhtia goal (3rd) into a vacant net. Nick Seeler and Frost attempted to block the shot. The lone assist went to Sean Kuraly at 7:05.

A potential momentum-generating shift by Noah Cates' line produced back to back icings by Columbus. Later, an apparent goal by Olle Lycksell at 14:11 was challenged by Columbus for an offside on a keep at the blueline. On replay, the goal was overturned.

A delay of game penalty on Kuraly gave the Flyers a power play at 3:29 of the third period. Falling to 0-for-10 over their last five games, the Flyers spent most of the two minutes retrieving Columbus clears. There was one sequence where Drysdale seemed to have Konecny set up down low.

Finally, the Flyers broke through at 6:53. Frost won a left circle faceoff back to the point. Owen Tippett weaved his way in with the puck and made a back door pass to a wide open Frost for a slam dunk (5th) to cut the gap to 2-1. Tippett received the lone assist.

At 8:48, the Flyers pulled even at 2-2. Cates potted the loose change in front (5th of the season) on a low-to-high-to-low sequence. The assists went to Foerster and Cam York but everyone on the ice, including Matvei Michkov, was involved.

A failed clearing opportunity for the Flyers on the next shift proved costly. Kirill Marchenko (12th) restored a Columbus lead at 10:05. Dmitri Voronkov and Ivan Provorov had the assists.

Frost snapped off a quick shot that found the net (second of the game, 6th of season) to re-tie the score at 3-3. The assists went to Tippett and Konecny at the 11:51 mark.

York had a breakaway off a gorgeous saucer pass from Frost but was stopped with 6:45 left in regulation. At the other end, Ersson made a fantastic pad save on Aston-Reese to preserve the 3-3 tie.

A lost defensive zone faceoff by Cates resulted in a point-shot goal by Jake Christensen (1st) through heavy traffic for a 4-3 Columbus lead at 15:49. The assist went to Dmitry Voronkov.

The score went to 4-4 as Foerster (9th) went to the blue paint and re-directed a Konecny shot pass into the net. Foerster has three goals in the past two games. The assists went to Konecny and Tippett (third helper of the game) at 18:16.

After never holding a lead in regulation, the Flyers emerged as winners at the 3:30 mark of overtime. Merzlikins gambled by trying to play the puck up the ice. Cates knocked it down high in the Columbus zone. Shortly thereafter, Cates fed Tippett. The Flyers winger then moved in and finished off the game with a backhand goal (11th) for the 5-4 win.

Ersson finished with 21 saves on 25 shots. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 of 30 shots after carrying a shutout bid for nearly 47 minutes.

The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play. Philly was 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett - 21 Scott Laughton - 11 Travis Konecny

71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates- 10 Bobby Brink

86 Joel Farabee - 48 Morgan Frost - 39 Matvei Michkov

15 Olle Lycksell - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

5 Egor Zamula - 9 Jamie Drysdale

33 Samuel Ersson

[35 Aleksei Kolosov]

PP1: Drysdale, Brink, Laughton, Konecny, Michkov
PP2: Zamula, Tippett, Frost, Farabee, Foerster

Scratches: 14 Sean Couturier (personal), 77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (IR), 82 Ivan Fedotov (healthy).

TURNING POINT

The game was rather low-event for the first 46 minutes. The rest of the night was non-stop action and frequent twists and turns on the game outlook. Tippett's set up on Frost's first goal was the turning point.

POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)

1. Bounceback game for York: A healthy scratch on Thursday against Los Angeles, defenseman Cam York returned to the lineup against the Blue Jackets. York finished with a key assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots.

2. Connectedness and structure: Saturday's game was a roller coaster in these areas. There were still too many breakdowns of execution and detail. The Flyers eventually got rolling, at least offensively, and it worked out on this night.

3. Energy management: Playing their third game in four nights, the Flyers battled against fatigue to come out on top. They have a travel day before their next game on Monday in Pittsburgh.

4. Flyers leadership group: With team captain Sean Couturier unavailable on Saturday for a personal reason, the impetus was even greater for the others in the Flyers' leadership group to step up. Ultimately, the teams as a whole rose to the occasion, which was the best possible outcome.

5. Behind enemy lines: Zach Werenski: At 2:52 of the third period, Werenski crashed into the side boards as he followed through on a hit. He went off very slowly. He returned two shifts later.

