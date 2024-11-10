Postgame 5: Point Taken in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Panthers

Samuel Ersson stopped 28 of 31 shots through 65 minutes including three overtime saves. He was 3-for-5 in the shootout. Sergei Bobrovsky denied 34 of 37 shots including six Flyers shots in a frenetic overtime. "Bob" was 4-for-5 in stopping shootout attempts.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. They were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 21 Scott Laughton - 10 Bobby Brink

90 Anthony Richard - 48 Morgan Frost - 71 Tyson Foerster

44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 27 Noah Cates - 19 Garnet Hathaway

6 Travis Sanheim - 9 Jamie Drysdale

24 Nick Seeler - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

36 Emil Andrae - 5 Egor Zamula

33 Samuel Ersson

[82 Ivan Fedotov]

PP1: Drysdale, Tippett, Couturier, Konecny, Richard

PP2: Andrae, Foerster, Frost, Farabee, Brink

Scratches: 39 Matvei Michkov (DND), 77 Erik Johnson (DND), 35 Aleksei Kolosov (lower body), 8 Cam York (IR), 25 Ryan Poehling (IR).

TURNING POINT

Farabee had two chances to win the game in overtime. At the other end, Ersson kept the game going. A couple shifts later, Jesper Boqvist hit the post. In the shootout, Florida elected to shoot first.

1st round: Barkov scored on a one-handed backhand shot. Konecny was unable to elevate a shot attempt.

2nd round: Reinhart was denied by Ersson's glove. Tippett tucked a backhander around Bobrovsky for a 1-1 tie.

3rd round: Anton Lundell ran out of space going wide on Ersson. Bobby Brink moved in from the right side and was stopped.

4th round: Matthew Tkachuk was stopped on a backhander. Sean Couturier was pokechecked by Bobrovsky.

5th round: Rodrigues scored on a backhander over Ersson's pad. Frost was stopped by Bobrovsky to end the skills competition.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Flyers had the lone shot on goal (Laughton) through the first three minutes. Eklblad appeared to score the first goal but it was waved off for hitting the post. As play continued, Farabee put the puck in the net to open the scoring. The Flyers then went to the game's first power play at 6:38 on a Rodrigues tripping minor on Couturier. With PP2 on the ice, Foerster hit the post late on the PP off a feed from Frost. After the penalty ended, Bobrovsky robbed Tippett off a Couturier feed (Flyers 9th shot of the period).

2) Florida went to their first power play at 13:09 of the first period on a Nick Seeler interference minor. Ristolainen made a good defensive play on the PK to deflect a dangerous-looking pass out of play. Ersson increasingly stepped up as the first period progressed, with the Panthers generating six of seven shots. Overall, the Flyers had an 11-10 shot on goal lead.

3) Laughton and Farabee attacked the net on an early second period shift. A Frost shot attempt was blocked on the next shift by Gustav Forsling. After Florida tied the game, the Farabee-Laughton-Brink line had a strong shift but then Kulikov scored to take a 2-1 lead.

4) Brink was denied by Bobrobsky's glove on a rising shot that seemed ticketed. Two shifts later, Richard briefly knotted the score at 2-2. Late in the period, Farabee was moved up to the Couturier line, along with Konecny, Second period shots were 13-7 in Philly's favor but Florida won the period where it counted: the scoreboard.