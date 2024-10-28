Postgame 5: Late Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Habs

Making his NHL debut, Kolosov stopped 20 of 24 shots. Winning goalie Cayden Primeau denied 23 off 26 shots on goal by Philly.

The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play. They were 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

11 Travis Konecny - 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov

74 Owen Tippett - 27 Noah Cates - 71 Tyson Foerster

21 Scott Laughton - 25 Ryan Poehling - 86 Joel Farabee

44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 48 Morgan Frost - 19 Garnet Hathaway

6 Travis Sanheim - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale

36 Emil Andrae - 77 Erik Johnson

35 Aleksei Kolosov

[33 Samuel Ersson]

PP1: Dysdale, Tippett, Frost, Brink, Michkov

PP2: Andrae, Foerster, Couturier, Laughton, Farabee

Scratches: 5 Egor Zamula (DND), 10 Bobby Brink (DND), 82 Ivan Fedotov (DND).

TURNING POINT

The Flyers needed a kill trailing 2-1 in the second period, and could have generated momentum from it. The ensuing Caufield short-side goal made a manageable situation into a very difficult one.

POSTGAME 5

1) Montreal had four of the game's first five shots on goal and nine of the first 12. Kolosov made a nice save on dangerous Canadiens rookie defenseman Lane Hutson among his 10 saves.

2) The Flyers had two power plays in the first period but could not capitalize. At 7:12, Couturier dropped the gloves behind the net with Arber Xhekaj. Seeler rushed in to defend his teammate. No fight ensued. The only penalty went to Xhekaj for unsportsmanlike conduct. Late in the first period, Oliver Kapanen went off for holding Farabee. First period shots on goal were 11-8 Habs.

3) Suzuki hit the post on a 2-on-0 rush early in the second period. At the other end. A nicely conceived play in the Montreal end nearly resulted in a goal then Drysdale took a high-sticking penalty at 11:05. The resulting Suzuki goal was one that Kolosov would have liked back.

4) Michkov stuck up for himself as he was goaded and slashed by Gallageher. The Flyes rookie was whistled for a retaliatory slash. The penalty was negated shortly thereafter by a Suzuki interference minor in the offensive zone.

5) What John Tortorella describes as "almost plays" -- almost a goal, almost a scoring chance, almost a completed stretch pass, etc. -- continued to plague the Flyers into the third period. For example, the Flyers had several looks at the net but only four shots on goal through the first 10 minutes of the third period.