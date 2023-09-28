Postgame 5: Late Flyers Attack Falls Short, 2-1

The Philadelphia Flyers lost, 2-1, to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, on Wednesday evening. The Flyers fell to 0-2-0 on the preseason, while the Islanders evened their exhibition mark to 1-1-0.

Philadelphia's overall performance was vastly improved from Monday's road loss to the New Jersey Devils. There were significant stretches where the Flyers pressured in the Isles' zone. However, they remained unable to score until the final 2:22 of this game.

The Flyers trailed 1-0 after the first period, as Simon Holmström (1st of the preseason) scored on a deflection. Mathew Barzal and Travis Mitchell received the assists at 12:38,

New York doubled the lead to 2-0 in the middle frame. At the 14:00 mark, with Scott Laughton in the penalty box for holding Mathew Barzal, Julien Gauthier (1st) turned a broken play into a power play goal. Robin Salo whiffed on a shot. The Flyers couldn't get possession and it went to goal scorer Gauthier. Holmström was credited with the secondary assist.

With the Flyers' net empty and Philly attacking 6-on-5, Ryan Poehling (1st) scored the team's first goal of the season at 17:38 of the third period. The puck caromed off the end boards to Poehling in front of the net, and he finished off the play. Noah Cates and Scott Laughton drew the assists.

The Flyers had one last chance to tie the game, but Scott Laughton wasn't able to find the net with 3.3 seconds remaining on the clock.

Felix Sandström started the game in net for the Flyers, stopping five of six shots. Samuel Ersson went the rest of the way. Ersson denied 12 of 13 shots. For the Islanders, Ilya Sorokin started the game and played 30:33. Sorokin turned aside all 12 shots he faced. Ken Appleby went the final 29:27, making 17 saves on 18 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play. New York was 1-for-4.