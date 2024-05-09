Season Highlight: Flyers Set NHL Penalty Shot Record

The 2023-24 Philadelphia Flyers established a new NHL record by scoring five penalty shot goals during the season. In fact, the Flyers went 5-for-5 in converting their penalty shot opportunities.

The prior record of four penalty shot goals was shared by four clubs: The 1997-98 Vancouver Canucks, the 2003-04 Minnesota Wild, the 2005-06 Carolina Hurricanes, and the 2013-14 Dallas Stars.

Following is a look back at each of the five goals that went into the Flyers setting a new league record.

Sean Couturier

Date: Oct. 17, 2023

Opponent: vs. Vancouver Canucks

Goaltender: Thatcher Demko

The Situation: With the Flyers leading 1-0 at 17:23 of the first period, Couturier was fouled on a breakaway by desepation slash on his hands by Noah Juulsen.Owen Tippett started a counterattack with a bank pass out to Cam Atkinson at the Vancouver blueline. Atkinson then sent a quick feed to Couturier, sending him in ahead of the defense.

The move: While he was rehabbing from back surgery, Couturier worked on perfecting a move first made famous by Martin St. Louis. Moving in on Demko, Couturier momentarily turned his back to the goalie. Suddenly, he turned back toward the net and fired home a shot for his first goal of 2023-24. Demko was caught completely off guard on the sequence. A few weeks later, even without the element of surprise, Couturier used the same move successfully again during a shootout. He went 2-for-3 in scoring off this move.

Game outcome: The Flyers won this game, their home opener, by a 2-0 score.