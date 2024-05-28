Memorial Cup Update: Bonk Making Major Impact

The 2024 Memorial Cup tournament is ongoing in Saginaw, Michigan. With two games played apiece, the Ontario Hockey League champion London Knights and tournament host Saginaw Spirit (OHL) each sport 2-0-0 records. The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion Drummondville Voltigeurs and the Western Hockey League champion Moose Jaw Warriors are winless at 0-2-0.
There are three Flyers prospects participating in the tournament: defenseman Oliver Bonk (1g, 2a) and winger Denver Barkey (0g, 2a) from London and winger Alexis Gendron (still looking for his first point) from Drummondville.
On Saturday afternoon, Bonk notched one goal and one assist as the Knights shut out the Voltigeurs, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon. Bonk, who played a strong all-around games, took First-Star honors and was plus-three on the day.
With London leading in the first period, 1-0, Bonk got open in the left slot to one-time a Jacob Julien pass into the net at 13:51. The score remained 2-0 until the third period, when London added a pair of early goals to put a stranglehold on the game. Bonk assisted on a Kasper Haltunen tally. Ruslan Gazizov scored two goals for London in the game.