2024 Worlds: Ersson and Farabee Advance to Medal Round

Preliminary round play at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships concluded on Tuesday. The single-elimination quarterfinal games of the medal round will be played on Thursday.

The Flyers have two players participating in this year's tournament. Winger Joel Farabee, playing for Team USA (5-1-1), chipped in one goal and one assist in seven games during Group B preliminary round play. Goaltender Samuel Ersson, started three Group B games for undefeated Sweden (7-0-0), while posting a 3-0-0 record, 1.00 goals against average and a ,925 save percentage. Ersson shared the net with Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson (four games played, 1.50 GAA, .930 SV%).

On Wedesday, Team USA defeated Latvia by a 6-3 score. The Americans built a 4-1 lead by early in the third period. However, the Latvians stormed back from two closely spaced goals to narrow the gap to 3-3 with 15 minutes left in the final stanza. Shane Pinto (Ottawa Senators) restored some breathing room for Team USA.

Finally, with Team USA killing a Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets) cross-checking penalty and Latvia attacking 6-on-4, Farabee got behind the defense with an empty net staring at him. Farabee was slashed on the hand from behind in desperation by Janis Jaks. Farabee's altered shot attempt missed the net. The referee, however, correctly signaled for a goal.