2023-24 Season Highlight: Ersson's Four Shutouts

Over the course of his 61-game NHL career to date, Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson has earned five shutouts. Four came during the 2023-24 season, which was officially Ersson's rookie season. He also had one during the 2022-23 campaign.

Ersson tied countryman Tommy Söderström (1992-93) for the second most shutouts by a Flyers rookie. The franchise record, six,was set by Bob Froese over portions of 1982-83 (four) and 1983-84 (two) seasons. Söderström's five shutouts in 1992-93 is the team record for the most shutouts by a rookie within a single season.

Here's a look at each of Ersson's four shutouts this last season: Note that Ersson had little -- or no -- margin for error in all four games.

Date: November 25, 2023

Opponent: New York Islanders

Location: Away (UBS Arena)

Final Score: Flyers win via shootout 1-0 (1-0)

Ersson stopped all 25 shots he faced in regulation and overtime to battle Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (40 saves) to a 0-0 deadlock through 65 minutes of hockey. Both netminders were credited with shutouts, but only one could earn the win.. In the ensuing shootout, Tyson Foerster scored the game-winning goal for Philadelphia.

1st round: Bo Horvat was stopped by Ersson's right pad. Cam Atkinson was stopped on a backhand attempt.

2nd round: Oliver Wahlstrom was denied by an Ersson glove save. Sean Couturier attempted the "Martin St. Louis move" that he used to convert a penalty shot attempt earlier in the season, but Sorokin stopped him.

3rd round: Mathew Barzal was stopped in close by Ersson's left pad. Sorokin stopped Morgan Frost with a glove save.

4th round: Kyle Palmieri couldn't get off a shot attempt as he neared the net. Foerster scored with a low glove-side shot to end the game.