2023-24 Season Highlight: Ersson's Four Shutouts

By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

Over the course of his 61-game NHL career to date, Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson has earned five shutouts. Four came during the 2023-24 season, which was officially Ersson's rookie season. He also had one during the 2022-23 campaign.

Ersson tied countryman Tommy Söderström (1992-93) for the second most shutouts by a Flyers rookie. The franchise record, six,was set by Bob Froese over portions of 1982-83 (four)  and 1983-84 (two) seasons. Söderström's five shutouts in 1992-93 is the team record for the most shutouts by a rookie within a single season. 

Here's a look at each of Ersson's four shutouts this last season: Note that Ersson had little -- or no -- margin for error in all four games.

Date: November 25, 2023

Opponent: New York Islanders

Location: Away (UBS Arena)

Final Score: Flyers win via shootout 1-0 (1-0)

Ersson stopped all 25 shots he faced in regulation and overtime to battle Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (40 saves) to a 0-0 deadlock through 65 minutes of hockey. Both netminders were credited with shutouts, but only one could earn the win.. In the ensuing shootout, Tyson Foerster scored the game-winning goal for Philadelphia.

1st round: Bo Horvat was stopped by Ersson's right pad. Cam Atkinson was stopped on a backhand attempt.

2nd round: Oliver Wahlstrom was denied by an Ersson glove save. Sean Couturier attempted the "Martin St. Louis move" that he used to convert a penalty shot attempt earlier in the season, but Sorokin stopped him.

3rd round: Mathew Barzal was stopped in close by Ersson's left pad. Sorokin stopped Morgan Frost with a glove save.

4th round: Kyle Palmieri couldn't get off a shot attempt as he neared the net. Foerster scored with a low glove-side shot to end the game.

Date: December 16, 2023
Opponent: Detroit Red Wings 
Location: Home (Wells Fargo Center)
Final Score: Flyers win, 1-0

Ersson scarcely had breathing room in this game, either. A first period goal by Cam York had to stand up the rest of the way. Ersson made 32 saves overall, including a combined 26 over the second (11) and third (15) periods to secure a victory for Philadelphia. 

Former Flyers goalie Alex Lyon, who had to leave the game due to an injury at 6:50 of the second period, absorbed a hard-luck loss (15 saves on 16 shots). Ville Husso (18 saves) did not allow any subsequent goals in relief.

Date: January 13, 2024
Opponent: Winnipeg Jets
Location: Away (Canada Life Centre)
Final Score: Flyers win, 2-0 

The Jets entered this game as the NHL's hottest team, riding an eight-game winning streak and 14-game point streak. The Flyers were missing two regular starters -- center Sean Couturier and defenseman Jamie Drysdale -- from the lineup.

At least as compared to each of his other three shutouts during the season, Ersson had a "comfortable" lead. A first-period even strength tally by Cam Atkinson (ending a 26-game goal drought) put Philly on the board first. In the second period, Atkinson scored again, this time on a power play tally set up by Frost.

There were several junctures of the game where Winnipeg mounted a threat. Ersson stymied each foray with a 35-save shutout. He made 13 saves in the third period alone to nail down the victory.

Date: April 13, 2024
Opponent: New Jersey Devils
Location: Home
Final Score: Flyers win, 1-0 

The Flyers were in a must-win situation, needing a victory to stay alive in the playoff chase with two games remaining in the regular season. Once again, the team was unable to provide much goal support for Ersson, but they did help out defensively in the form of 22 blocked shots.

The game was a tight-checking affair throughout. Finally, the Flyers got on the scoreboard. Scoring his sixth shorthanded goal of the season -- and the team's NHL-best 16th -- Travis Konecny scored low to the glove side on a breakaway for a 1-0 lead at 10:50 of the second period. That was the only puck that got past New Jersey's Kaapo Kahkonen (20 saves on 21 shots).

Ersson delivered a 20-save shutout for the Flyers with the season on the line. That set the stage for the regular season finale against the Washington Capitals. Ersson stopped  16 of 17 shots but the Flyers lost, 2-1, via an empty net goal.

