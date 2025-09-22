Postgame 5: Flyers Win Marathon Shootout in Elmont

Rookie goaltender Carson Bjarnason (17 saves on 17 shots, 8-for-11 in the shootout) entered the game at the start of the third period, replacing Aleksei Kolosov (15 saves on 17 shots).

The Flyers went 0-for-4 on the power play. They were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Pederson sustained an upper-body injury on a first period hit. He did not return to the game.

FLYERS LINEUP

29 Nikita Grebenkin - 46 Trevor Zegras - 39 Matvei Michkov

52 Denver Barkey -27 Noah Cates - 19 Garnet Hathaway

18 Rodrigo Abols - 25 Lane Pederson - 12 Devin Kaplan

68 Sawyer Boulton - 73 Jack Nesbitt - 56 Sam Tuomaala

5 Egor Zamula - 9 Jamie Drysdale

36 Emil Andrae -47 Noah Juulsen

13 Adam Ginning - 42 Spencer Gill

35 Aleksei Kolosov

64 Carson Bjarnason

POSTGAME 5 (Five Things Revisited)

1. Zegras' debut in orange and black.

The Zegras line with Michkov and Grebenkin was involved in several scoring chances. At one point, Zegras wasn't quite able to find a yawning net. Zegras hit the crossbar in overtime. He finished with 10 shot attempts (three on net). In the faceoff circle, he went 4-for-9. Zegras was unable to score on his shootout attempt.

2. Michkov starts his second NHL season.

Michkov attempted a "Michigan" lacrosse-style shot in the second period. He came very close to a goal early in the third period against Gahagen. With the Flyers' net empty for an extra attacker, he struck paydirt to force overtime. Michkov finished with six shots on goal. In the shootout, he scored on a backhanded shot.

3. Nesbitt's first NHL game.

The 12th overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft wasted little time recording his first NHL preseason point. He intercepted the puck in the neutral zone, gained entry and fed the puck to Abols. He was unable to finish a backhand-to-forehand attempt in the shootout.

4.Drysdale begins a crucial year.

The speedy defenseman jumped into several plays offensively. Defensively, he blocked five shots. Finally, Drysdale sent a shot-pass to an open Michkov for the tying goal.

5. Young goalies in net.

Both Kolosov and particularly Bjarnason played well in their minutes in net.