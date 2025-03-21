Postgame 5: Flyers Unable to Finish Comeback vs. Caps

74 Owen Tippett - 25 Ryan Poehling - 39 Matvei Michkov

71 Tyson Foerster -27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink

15 Olle Lycksell - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 18 Rodrigo Abols - 22 Jakob Pelletier

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale

36 Emil Andrae - 5 Egor Zamula

32 Samuel Ersson

[82 Ivan Fedotov]

Scratches: 55 Rasmus Ristolainen (upper bod), 19 Garnet Hathaway (upper body).

PP1: Drysdale, Konecny, Couturier, Michkov, Brink

PP2: Andrae, Tippett, Cates, Lycksell, Sanheim

TURNING POINT

The Flyers nearly dug themselves out of a cavernous 3-0 hole.Ultimately, the game-winning goal came off an errant Flyers rush that turned into Mangiapane's goal at the other end. At the time, it seemed to be just an insurance goal that turned a seemingly comfortable two-goal lead (given the Flyers' scoring woes and general lack of chances in the first two periods) into a three-goal cushion. As it turned out, that goal proved to be vital for the Capitals.

POSTGAME 5 ("RAV4 THINGS" REVISITED)

1. Between the pipes: Ersson had one of those games where the stat line looked ugly because of a low volume of shots and three pucks that went into the net. There wasn't much Ersson could have gone on at least two of the three goals.

2. Frontline and depth scoring: The Flyers entered the game having been shut out in each of their two previous matches. Scoring from any source was needed. On Thursday, they got help from an own goal (credited to Poehling) and a favorable coach's challenge replay that turned a goalie interference wash-out into a tally for Couturier.

3. Flyers special teams: Philly went 0-for-2 on the power play and are still looking for their first man advantage goal in March. They were 1-for-1 on an abbreviated penalty kill.

4. Winning the draw: The Flyers won 26 faceoffs and lost 26 for an even 50-50 split. Cates led the Flyers by going 10-for-18 overall.

5. X-factor -- Gretzky chase: Alex Ovechkin entered Thursday's game with 887 career goals: seven goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky for the NHL's all-time lead in regular season tallies. He moved one closer to the Great One.