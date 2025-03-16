Postgame 5: Flyers Stormed by Hurricanes, 5-0

The Philadelphia Flyers were shut out by the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-0, at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. The Flyers concluded a seven-game homestand with a 1-6-0 record.

The Hurricanes had the first four shots on goal through four minutes of the first period. At 4:24, Cam York was called for a phantom high-sticking penalty. Upon review, the penalty was rescinded, and 5-on-5 play continued.

Philly had the next four shots before Carolina grabbed a 1-0 lead at 12:31. The Flyers challenged for goaltender interference by Jackson Blake in the blue paint a tick or two before Sebastian Aho (25th goal of the season) scored from the low slot. The assists went to Blake and Seth Jarvis.