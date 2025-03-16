Postgame 5: Flyers Stormed by Hurricanes, 5-0

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov
71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 11 Travis Konecny
15 Olle Lycksell - 25 Ryan Poehling - 10 Bobby Brink
44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 18 Rodrigo Abols - 22 Jakob Pelletier
8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
36 Emil Andrae - 5 Egor Zamula
32 Samuel Ersson
[82 Ivan Fedotov]
Scratches: 55 Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), 19 Garnet Hathaway (upper body).
PP1: Drysdale, Konecny, Cates. Foerster, Michkov
PP2: Andrae, Tippett, Couturier, Lycksell, Brink
TURNING POINT
The Flyers had some prime scoring chances but simply could not take advantage: an all-too-frequent issue during most of the homestand. The Taylor Hall power play goal early in the second period put a stranglehold on the destiny of the game just 20:19 into the match.
POSTGAME 5 ("RAV4 THINGS" REVISITED)
1. Lycksell-Poehling-Brink line: Coming off a big game against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Brink and especially Poehling (who played with outstanding pace) were in the middle of multiple scoring chances. This time, however, they were unable to score.
2. Breakout game for Konecny? The Flyers' leading scorer had a promising shorthanded scoring chance in the first period. His frustrations continued. Since the 4 Nations Face-Off, Konecny has four points (0g, 4a) in 11 games.
3. Cates and Foerster: Two-thirds of the Flyers' most consistently effective line since mid-November, Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster entered Saturday's game with just one point between them over the last five games. Against Carolina, neither player was able to get much going,
4. Working around Ristolainen's absence: Three (Cam York, Jamie Drysdale and Emil Andrae) of the six defensemen in the Flyers lineup on Thursday and Saturday are sub 6-foot players. On Saturday, the Zamula pairing with Andrae struggled in particular. However, Nick Seeler blocked six shots and York blocked five.
5. X-factor -- Pace and puck possession: Philly was charged with eight giveaways in the first period and gave up a transition rush goal.