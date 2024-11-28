Postgame 5: Flyers Steal a 3-2 Win in Nashville

The Philadelphia Flyers staged a late comeback to earn a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday evening. Morgan Frost forced OT with 12 seconds left in regulation before Sean Couturier netted the winning goal in OT.

Team captain Couturier, who assisted on the tying goal before tallying the winner, has scored a goal in three straight games. Frost has potted goals in back-to-back games. The win lifted the Flyers' record to 10-10-3 heading into Thanksgiving in the United States.

The Flyers had a slow start to the first period, losing more puck battles than they won amid a 10-6 shot on goal and 29-15 shot attempt edge for Nashville. The teams traded off one somewhat fluky goal apiece before the Preds won a forechecking battle that turned into a 2-1 lead at the first intermission.

Caught in a line change during a 4-on-1, the Flyers fell behind, 1-0, at 6:17 of the first period. Roman Josi (5th goal of the season) swooped around the net and, attempting a pass to Filip Forsberg, instead put the puck into the net off defenseman Travis Sanheim's skate. Alex Carrier drew the lone assist.

Scott Laughton (3rd) tied the game at 12:44. Laughton's side-angle shot went off goaltender Juuse Saros' mid-section and inside the blocker into the net. The assist went to Ryan Poehling.