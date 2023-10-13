Postgame 5: Flyers start New Era with a W

The second period was scoreless. However, the Flyers had an overall territorial edge and more scoring chances despite Columbus having two power plays to none for Philly. The Flyers carried the one-goal lead through most of the third period.

Finally, goalie Carter Hart stopped a Columbus dump-in behind the net. He passed around the boards and the puck found Atkinson. He soloed for an empty net goal (1st of the season). At 19:16, Patrik Laine (1st) drew Columbus back within a goal before Konecny (2nd of the season) tapped in an unassisted empty net goal with less than one second on the clock.

Hart earned the win in goal with 31 saves on 33 shots. In a losing cause, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 32 of 34 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play in the season opener. The Blue Jackets were 0-for-4.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

86 Joel Farabee - 14 Sean Couturier - 10 Bobby Brink

21 Scott Laughton - 27 Noah Cates- 11 Travis Konecny

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 89 Cam Atkinson

44 Nic Deslauriers - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

18 Marc Staal - 26 Sean Walker

5 Egor Zamula - 24 Nick Seeler

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

PP1: Brink, Atkinson, Couturier, Konecny, York

PP2: Farabee, Tippett, Frost, Cates, Sanheim

TURNING POINT

Konency made plays at both ends of the ice as the Flyers restored a 2-1 lead in the first period. Philly never trailed again.

POSTGAME 5

1. The Blue Jackets generated the game's first three shots on goal including a 3-on-2 opportunity for Emil Bemström, but the Flyers connected on the first goal. At 7:43, Hart stopped a one-timer by Bemström from the right circle: his 10th save of the first period.

2. The Frost line had a lengthy attacking shift but Frost and Tippett overstayed it and Columbus attacked the other way. Ultimately, though, Hart let out a rebound and couldn't deny Bean's rebound. A few minutes later, Hart and the Flyers caught a break on a Cole Sillinger shot that hit the post.

First period shots on goal were 15-12 in the Blue Jackets' favor. Shot attempts were 26-24 in Philly's favor. The Flyers blocked four shot attempts by Columbus to eight blocks by the Blue Jackets. Philly won 10 of 17 faceoffs including Couturier going 5-for-6, Scoring chances favored the Flyers, 11-7 with a 2-1 high-danger edge by Natural Stat Trick's calculation.

3. Konecny's hustle produced an instant scoring chance off a seemingly lost faceoff about a minute into the second period. At the other end of the ice, Hart made a good stop on Johnny Gaudreau. Shots were 3-2 Columbus through the first 4:50.

The game's first penalties were called at 4:49 as Konecny and Columbus' Erik Gudbranson were called for coincidental roughing minors. On the ensuing 4-on-4, Frost had an attempt from the high slot blocked. Shortly thereafter, the Blue Jackets had a 2-on-1 go awry.

At 14:22, top Columbus defenseman Werenski needed to be helped off the ice after receiving a knee-to-knee hit from Hathaway. The referees conferred to see if it was kneeing major by Hathaway. The ruling was a minor penalty. Laughton had a breakaway opportunity over the middle on the kill but his favorite "Paralyzer" move to the backhand was stopped. In the waning seconds of the kill Poehling very nearly scored on a wraparound. The Flyers then erased a Zamula giveaway after play moved back to full strength.

A scrum broke out in the Flyers zone with 22.8 seconds remaining in the second period after Hart stopped a scoring chance for Sillinger. No penalties were called.

4. Second period shots were 14-9 in the Flyers favor. Shot attempts were 26-19 Flyers. Scoring chances were 12-7 Flyers (8-3 high-danger edge). Through two periods, credited hits were 6-6, the Blue Jackets had a 20-19 edge in faceoffs, and 14-11 edge in blocked shots (but Philly blocked seven shots in the second period to six by the Blue Jackets).

5. At 3:30 of the third period, the Blue Jackets went to their third power play of the game when Sanheim was called for high sticking. With 30 seconds left, Hathaway was grabbed by Alexandre Texier. The Flyers got a 90-second power play.

The Flyers went back to the power play on a slashing penalty against Gaudreau at 11:46. Nothing came of the opportunity. Then the Blue Jackets went back to the power play with 5:29 on the clock as Marc Staal was called for tripping.

With 49 seconds left on Staal's penalty, Marchenko batted down an attempted deflection and then fired on net from the slot. At the other end of the ice, Laughton hustled up a shorthanded chance and drew a hooking penalty on Marchenko at 15:37. Konecny couldn't get a puck to settle on a power play chance.

After play moved back to 5-on-5, the Flyers took an icing with 2:17 on the clock. Columbus pulled Merzlikins for a 6-on-5 attack. The Flyers converted it into an empty net goal by Atkinson. After Laine narrowed the gap back to 3-2, Konecny scored an empty netter just before the final buzzer.

Third period shots on goal were tied at 9-9 (36-33 Flyers for the game). Shot attempts were 21-20 Columbus (72-65 Flyers for the game). T Scoring chances were 11-9 Columbus (32-26 Flyers for the game). Final hits were 15-9 Columbus, faceoffs were 30-26 Columbus, and blocked shots were 24-14 Blue Jackets.

Three-star selection: #1 Carter Hart, #2 Elvis Merzlikins, #3 Travis Konecny.