Postgame 5: Flyers Slay the Kings, 4-2

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 4-2, at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.

By Bill Meltzer
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 4-2, at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night. Two goals by Morgan Frost and two-point games from Owen Tippett (one goal, one assist) and Sean Walker (two assists) led the way offensively. Cam Atkinson added some insurance in the third period.

After losing a series of games where they controlled most of the puck possession, the Flyers saw the fortunes reverse in LA. The Flyers never trailed on the scoreboard and stepped up when it mattered most.

The puck was in the Flyers' defensive zone for much of the first period but Philly came up with a slew of blocked shots. The Flyers took a 1-0 lead to intermission. The advantage grew to 3-0 in the second period before LA cut the deficit to 3-1 late in the period. The Kings had a massive edge in shots on goal and scoring chances in the second period, but Philly nevertheless grew their lead. The Flyers closed out the final period as the teams traded off one goal apiece.

With the win, the Flyers (7-7-1) went 2-1-0 on the California portion of a four-game road trip. The Kings, who are 7-0-0 on the road, dropped to 1-3-3 on home ice this season. Philadelphia and LA split their two-game season series, with the road side prevailing in each game.

Scoring his third goal in two nights, Tippett scored a breakaway goal (5th of the season) to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 14:59 of the first period. Walker blocked a shot and then a fired a leas pass to Tippett in stride. Without breaking stride, Tippett backhanded the puck into the net.

Frost  (1st goal of the season) scored a puck luck semi-wraparound goal that went in off LA defenseman Jordan Spence's skate as Frost swooped around the net at 6:26 of the second period. The sequence started with Walker starting the play with a good outlet pass. Tippett, who drew the primary assist, got the puck to Frost.

Frost struck again at the 16:30 mark of the second period. Konecny did the initial work, around the wall, getting the puck out to Seeler at the point as Frost set up shop in front of Talbot. Seeler put a low, deflectable shot at the net and Frost tipped it home (2nd goal of the game, and the season). The assists went to Seeler and Konecny.

LA cut the gap to 3-1 at 18:06 of the middle frame. Carl Grundström fired a shot through a high screen, fooling Flyers goalie Cal Petersen. 

The Flyers restored a three-goal lead at 7:02 of the third period. Tyson Foerster started it with a strong forecheck, stripping Vladislav Gavrikov of the puck. Foerster was stopped on his scoring chance but Couturier claimed the puck in a battle behind the net. Couturier then centered it out in front to Cam Atkinson (8th), who buried his chance from the low slot.

LA sliced the deficit to 4-2 at the 9:30 mark. Adrian Kempe (7th goal of the season) took a pass from Quinton Byfield for a goal from the left post. Gavrikov got the secondary helper.

Petersen came up with a big performance against his former team, stopping 35 of 37 shots to earn the win. After shutting out the Flyers one week earlier, Cam Talbot denied 22 of 26 shots in a losing cause.

The Flyers went 0-for-4 on the power play. The Kings were 0-for-3.

Ryan Poehling returned to the Flyers starting lineup, and Bobby Brink was a healthy scratch. On the blueline, Victor Mete made his Flyers regular season debut, while Egor Zamula did not dress for the game. Carter Hart  (illness) was originally slated to start but was still not feeling up to returning.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

89 Cam Atkinson - 14 Sean Couturier - 71 Tyson Foerster
74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 11 Travis Konecny
86 Joel Farabee -  25 Ryan Poehling - 21 Scott Laughton

44 Nick Deslauriers - 27 Noah Cates - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim
24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker
98 Victor Mete - 37 Louie Belpedio

40 Cal Petersen
[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

While the first Frost goal was a puck-luck tally, the second one at 16:30 was the result of hard work by Konecny, a deflectable point shot by Seeler and Frost getting himself in good position near the front of the net. This tally proved to be the game-winning goal.

POSTGAME 5

1. Tyson Foerster was taken down on the game's first shift as he had a potential scoring chance developing. There was no call.  Pierre-Luc Dubois had a shot from the right circle about 90 seconds into the first period.

At about 2:50, Poehling was stripped of the puck and Blake Lizotte snapped a shot on net. The puck trickled past Petersen but the goalie covered it before it went in the net. LA had the game's first three shots on net. 

Atkinson generated the Flyers' first shot on goal -- a long distance, unscreened slapshot from just over the blueline -- at 8:05. Frost made three solid defensive plays on the same shift as the first period moved toward the midpoint. Shots were 5-1 LA through 10:23.

The Flyers first scoring chance came at 12:49. Laughton claimed the rebound of a side-angle shot. Talbot made the stop. At 14:59, TIppett scored the Flyers' first goal in two meetings this season with Talbot and the Kings.

At 18:08, Poehling sprung Farabee at the end of a shift. Farabee shot from 35 feet and Talbot made the save.

The Kings went to the game's first power play with 23.3 seconds left in the first period. Walker was called for holding Alex Laferriere along the boards in the LA defensive zone. The Kings took 1:38 of carryover power play time into the second period.

2. The Flyers authored 11 blocks of LA shot attempts in the first period, led by three blocks by Belpedio, two by Sanheim and two by Walker (including the one that turned into Tippett's breakaway goal). Outshot initially by a 7-1 margin, the Flyers had seven of the period's final nine shots on goal. 

Shot attempts were 30-12 LA, as the puck was in the Philly end for most of the period and the Flyers had stretches where they couldn't break through LA's 1-2-2 forecheck or, if the puck did get in deep, establish a forecheck. Scoring chances per Natural Stat Trick were 16-6, but the high-danger split was even at 4-4. Faceoffs were 13-5 Kings, led by Lizotte going 3-for-3. For the Flyers, Couturier was 3-for-7. Poehling went 0-for-4 and Cates was 0-for-3.

3.  With 1:01 remaining on LA's carryover power play, Petersen stopped a Kempe shot from up high in the Philadelphia zone.  As play continued, Petersen made an excellent stop on Fiala off a redirect and then denied the rebound. In total, the Kings had five on goal during the power play. 

Laughton had a great chance at the net off a pass by Poehling at 4:40 of the second period. He nearly had another chance late in the shift, but Drew Doughty neutralized the play.  At 6:26, Frost and the Flyers benefited from some self-made puck luck as they took a 2-0 lead.

The Flyers went on their first power play at 12:25 of the second period, as Seeler was high sticked along the wall by Fiala. The Flyers were unable to score.

4. Second period shots on goal were 20-7 for LA (29-15 Kings through 49 minutes). Shot attempts were 36-14 in the Kings' favor (65-26 LA through two periods). Scoring chances were 20-4 LA (37-10 Kings through two periods), with an 8-3 high danger edge to the Kings. Faceoffs were 9-9 in the second period (22-14 LA through two periods).

5. The Flyers had trouble getting the puck away from Byfield on his first shift of the third period. At 1:33, Walker was called for a delay of game penalty as he attempted to put the puck off the glass from deep in the defensive zone but, instead,  sent it over the glass. Philly staged a strong kill.

Belpedio landed a textbook old school hip check on Kempe at 5:32 of the third period. 

After Atkinson and Kempe traded off goals, the Kings generated pressure in the Philadelphia zone but then short-circuited their own push with a too many men on the ice penalty at 11:06.

On the ensuing power play, the Flyers first unit generated heavy pressure, including a chance at the net for Foerster. With 21 seconds left on the power play, Konecny took a hooking penalty in the right corner as he fought for possession on the wall at 12:46.

Witn 39 seconds left in the LA power play, Petersen made a good save on Fiala. After a failed clearing chance by Couturier, Petersen denied Doughty. On his next clearing opportunity, Couturier made sure to get the puck to safety.

The Flyers went on a four-minute power play with 4:45 left in the third period as York took a high-stick to the face from Moore, which drew blood. The Flyers didn't get much going on the first half of the power play. The second half of the power play generated a good look at the net for Atkinson.

Third period shots on goal were 11-8 Flyers (37-26 LA for the game). Third period shot attempts were 21-13 Flyers (79-48 Kings overall). Scoring chances were 10-3 Flyers (39-20 overall in LA's favor) with a 4-1 high-danger edge to Philly (14-11 Los Angeles overall).  Third period faceoffs were 10-9 Flyers (31-24 LA overall). The Flyers blocked 21 shot attempts for the game, led by four from Seeler.