Postgame 5: Flyers Slay the Kings, 4-2

LA sliced the deficit to 4-2 at the 9:30 mark. Adrian Kempe (7th goal of the season) took a pass from Quinton Byfield for a goal from the left post. Gavrikov got the secondary helper.

Petersen came up with a big performance against his former team, stopping 35 of 37 shots to earn the win. After shutting out the Flyers one week earlier, Cam Talbot denied 22 of 26 shots in a losing cause.

The Flyers went 0-for-4 on the power play. The Kings were 0-for-3.

Ryan Poehling returned to the Flyers starting lineup, and Bobby Brink was a healthy scratch. On the blueline, Victor Mete made his Flyers regular season debut, while Egor Zamula did not dress for the game. Carter Hart (illness) was originally slated to start but was still not feeling up to returning.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

89 Cam Atkinson - 14 Sean Couturier - 71 Tyson Foerster

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 25 Ryan Poehling - 21 Scott Laughton

44 Nick Deslauriers - 27 Noah Cates - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

98 Victor Mete - 37 Louie Belpedio

40 Cal Petersen

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

While the first Frost goal was a puck-luck tally, the second one at 16:30 was the result of hard work by Konecny, a deflectable point shot by Seeler and Frost getting himself in good position near the front of the net. This tally proved to be the game-winning goal.

POSTGAME 5

1. Tyson Foerster was taken down on the game's first shift as he had a potential scoring chance developing. There was no call. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a shot from the right circle about 90 seconds into the first period.

At about 2:50, Poehling was stripped of the puck and Blake Lizotte snapped a shot on net. The puck trickled past Petersen but the goalie covered it before it went in the net. LA had the game's first three shots on net.

Atkinson generated the Flyers' first shot on goal -- a long distance, unscreened slapshot from just over the blueline -- at 8:05. Frost made three solid defensive plays on the same shift as the first period moved toward the midpoint. Shots were 5-1 LA through 10:23.

The Flyers first scoring chance came at 12:49. Laughton claimed the rebound of a side-angle shot. Talbot made the stop. At 14:59, TIppett scored the Flyers' first goal in two meetings this season with Talbot and the Kings.

At 18:08, Poehling sprung Farabee at the end of a shift. Farabee shot from 35 feet and Talbot made the save.

The Kings went to the game's first power play with 23.3 seconds left in the first period. Walker was called for holding Alex Laferriere along the boards in the LA defensive zone. The Kings took 1:38 of carryover power play time into the second period.

2. The Flyers authored 11 blocks of LA shot attempts in the first period, led by three blocks by Belpedio, two by Sanheim and two by Walker (including the one that turned into Tippett's breakaway goal). Outshot initially by a 7-1 margin, the Flyers had seven of the period's final nine shots on goal.

Shot attempts were 30-12 LA, as the puck was in the Philly end for most of the period and the Flyers had stretches where they couldn't break through LA's 1-2-2 forecheck or, if the puck did get in deep, establish a forecheck. Scoring chances per Natural Stat Trick were 16-6, but the high-danger split was even at 4-4. Faceoffs were 13-5 Kings, led by Lizotte going 3-for-3. For the Flyers, Couturier was 3-for-7. Poehling went 0-for-4 and Cates was 0-for-3.

3. With 1:01 remaining on LA's carryover power play, Petersen stopped a Kempe shot from up high in the Philadelphia zone. As play continued, Petersen made an excellent stop on Fiala off a redirect and then denied the rebound. In total, the Kings had five on goal during the power play.

Laughton had a great chance at the net off a pass by Poehling at 4:40 of the second period. He nearly had another chance late in the shift, but Drew Doughty neutralized the play. At 6:26, Frost and the Flyers benefited from some self-made puck luck as they took a 2-0 lead.

The Flyers went on their first power play at 12:25 of the second period, as Seeler was high sticked along the wall by Fiala. The Flyers were unable to score.

4. Second period shots on goal were 20-7 for LA (29-15 Kings through 49 minutes). Shot attempts were 36-14 in the Kings' favor (65-26 LA through two periods). Scoring chances were 20-4 LA (37-10 Kings through two periods), with an 8-3 high danger edge to the Kings. Faceoffs were 9-9 in the second period (22-14 LA through two periods).

5. The Flyers had trouble getting the puck away from Byfield on his first shift of the third period. At 1:33, Walker was called for a delay of game penalty as he attempted to put the puck off the glass from deep in the defensive zone but, instead, sent it over the glass. Philly staged a strong kill.

Belpedio landed a textbook old school hip check on Kempe at 5:32 of the third period.

After Atkinson and Kempe traded off goals, the Kings generated pressure in the Philadelphia zone but then short-circuited their own push with a too many men on the ice penalty at 11:06.

On the ensuing power play, the Flyers first unit generated heavy pressure, including a chance at the net for Foerster. With 21 seconds left on the power play, Konecny took a hooking penalty in the right corner as he fought for possession on the wall at 12:46.

Witn 39 seconds left in the LA power play, Petersen made a good save on Fiala. After a failed clearing chance by Couturier, Petersen denied Doughty. On his next clearing opportunity, Couturier made sure to get the puck to safety.

The Flyers went on a four-minute power play with 4:45 left in the third period as York took a high-stick to the face from Moore, which drew blood. The Flyers didn't get much going on the first half of the power play. The second half of the power play generated a good look at the net for Atkinson.

Third period shots on goal were 11-8 Flyers (37-26 LA for the game). Third period shot attempts were 21-13 Flyers (79-48 Kings overall). Scoring chances were 10-3 Flyers (39-20 overall in LA's favor) with a 4-1 high-danger edge to Philly (14-11 Los Angeles overall). Third period faceoffs were 10-9 Flyers (31-24 LA overall). The Flyers blocked 21 shot attempts for the game, led by four from Seeler.