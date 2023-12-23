Postgame 5: Flyers Rally for a Point in Detroit

Detroit struck back with a funky goal at 15:30. From behind the Flyers net, Larkin banked the puck off Carter Hart's blocker and hip to tie the game at 6-6 with Hart down in the RVH. The assists went to Jeff Petry and Moritz Seider.

Hart was strafed for five goals on 13 shots. He then went on to stop 23 of 24 shots over the remaining 45 minutes of regulation and overtime. Hart yielded twice on three shootout attempts. James Reimer earned the win. The Detroit netminder stopped 37 of 43 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Red Wings were 1-for-3.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett- 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 25 Ryan Poehling - 10 Bobby Brink

71 Tyson Foerster - 48 Morgan Fr2ost - 89 Cam Atkinson

44 Nic Deslauriers - 21 Scott Laughton - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

In regulation, the back-to-back goals by Couturier and Frost signified that the rest of the already strange game would be anything but neat and orderly. In the third period, a strong penalty kill by the Flyers triggered a surge that eventually -- but briefly -- gave them their first and only lead of the night. Detroit had the better of play in overtime. It took six saves by Hart to force a shootout finale. This is how the shootout unfolded:

Top of the first round: DeBrincat lost the puck as he deked and moved in toward Hart.

Bottom of the first round Couturier missed the net on his "Martin St. Louis" move.

Top of the second round Lucas Raymond made a backhand-to-forehand move and scored.

Bottom of the second round: Brink was stopped by the blocker on a backhand attempt

Top of the third round: Kane backed Hart in and snapped a shot past the glove to end the game.

POSTGAME 5

1) Sanheim blocked a shot on the game's opening shift to erase a Detroit scoring change. At 3:14. Laughton backhanded a side-angle shot on net for the game's first shot on goal. At the other end of the ice, Deslauriers blocked a shot and broke his stick before play swung the other way.

At 4;30, the Red Wings' Kane scored on what was officially Detroit's first shot on goal of the game. By the time the game was 10 minutes old, the Red Wings had two goals and Philly had one.

With 6:43 left in the period. Reimer gloved down a Hathaway shot after a collision at center ice with Olli Määttä. A scrum ensued after the whistle between Hathaway and Christian Fischer. Hathaway and Deslauriers received roughing penalties for Philly while Fischer and Justin Holl got the same for Detroit. Play stayed 5-on-5.

At 13:53, Sanheim was called for holding behind the Flyers' net. Detroit went on the game's first power play. Forty seconds into the power play, DeBrincat one-timed a Kane pass on net. At the 58-second mark, Shayne Gostisbehere wristed a center point shot on net. At 15:05, Detroit scored to make it 3-1.

After Compher created a 4-1 lead at 15;38, Konecny had a chance. After the Frost line got hemmed in on a very long shift in their own zone -- including an icing -- the top Detroit line struck yet again to make it 5-1 in the final minute of the period.

Adding further insult to injury, Hathaway picked up a 10-minute misconduct after the buzzer for getting his stick on Fabbri.

2) Needless to say, the first period was a horror show for the Flyers. They did a lot of puck watching and struggled to clear the defensive zone. Hart was left out to dry time and time again. First period shots of goal were 13-10 in Detroit's favor. Shot attempts were 28-15 Detroit. Scoring chances were 16-9 Detroit. The Red Wings led in high-danger chances, 9-3. Faceoffs were 15-11 in Philadelphia's favor.

3) The Flyers had a 3-on-1 chance on the opening shift of the second period but overpassed the puck and lost the chance. On the second shift, Sanheim went 1-on-3 and took the puck to the net.

At 3:01, the Flyers went on their first power play as Fischer hooked Seeler. Fischer came back at Seeler with a late hit. Seeler went right back at Fischer, and dropped the gloves. Seeler received two minutes for instigation, five minutes for fighting, an automatic 10-minute misconduct and then a game misconduct. Fischer, who mostly received but attempted one punch, got a fighting major. The Couturier deflection goal at 3:37 and the Frost deflection at 4:01 gave Philly more life.

The Flyers went to the penalty kill at 5:18 as Zamula was called for cross-checking. Hart stopped a DeBrincat one-timer and a Compher follow up.attempt. At 6:17, Gostisbehere received a double-minor for interference on Atkinson and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as he pantomimed a dive to accuse Atkinson of embellishment.