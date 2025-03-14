Postgame 5: Flyers Overcome Lightning in Shootout

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning via shootout, 4-3 (2-1), at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Two goals and an assist from Bobby Brink sparked Philadelphia. Head coach John Tortorella changed two of the forward line combinations and the tweaks paid off in Philadelphia's first win of their seven-game homestand.

Ryan Poehling also tallied for the Flyers in regulation. Owen Tippett, who tallied the shootout the first time the two teams played this season, netted the winning shootout goal on Thursday. Olle Lycksell collected two assists.

The Flyers recorded four of the game's first five shots on net through the opening 5:30. At 6:47, after Poehling flipped the puck over the glass from the defensive zone, Tampa went to the power play. At 8:29 of the first period, Tampa scored on their second shot of the period. Gage Goncalves (PPG, 4th goal of the season) had a tip-in near the right post. The assists went to Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh.