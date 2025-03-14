Postgame 5: Flyers Overcome Lightning in Shootout

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov
71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 11 Travis Konecny
15 Olle Lycksell - 125 Ryan Poehling - 10 Bobby Brink
44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 18 Rodrigo Abols - 22 Jakob Pelletier
8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
36 Emil Andrae - 5 Egor Zamula
32 Samuel Ersson
[82 Ivan Fedotov]
Scratches: 55 Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), 19 Garnet Hathaway (upper body).
PP1: Drysdale, Konecny, Cates. Foerster, Michkov
PP2: Andrae, Tippett, Couturier, Lycksell, Brink
TURNING POINT
The Flyers' two penalty kills in the second period were key moments in the game. The first one kept the deficit to one goal. The latter ended with Brink tying the game at 2-2 moments after his second minor penalty of the period expired. That went a long way toward gaining a regulation point.
POSTGAME 5 ("RAV4 THINGS" REVISITED)
1. Defensemen joining the attack: The Flyers had their transition game working well on Thursday. There weren't many situations in which a defense needed -- or had a real opportunity -- to pinch on plays, however.
2. Play from ahead: The Flyers played a pretty strong first period and bounced back quickly after Tampa took the lead on Goncalves' power play goal. In the second period, the Flyers again erased a one-goal deficit. This time, they took a one-goal edge to intermission. Philly was the better team in the third period, but the lone goal belonged to Tampa.
3. Flyers special teams: The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. They went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.
4. Forward corps: The revised Poehling line with Lycksell and Brink had a huge impact on the win. Team captain Couturier stepped up on the penalty kill and sprung Brink's second goal.
5. X-factor -- Contain Guentzel-Point-Kucherov: Tampa Bay's top line was missing Nikita Kuckerov on Thursday due to illness. Nick Paul subbed on right wing and Atkinson dressed in the vacated spot in the starting lineup. The Flyers did a really good job in this game at checking the Point line.