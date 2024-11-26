Postgame 5: Flyers Get One-Point in Eventful Game against Vegas

The Philadelphia Flyers wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 5-4 (1-0) shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Wells Fargo Center.

post-11.25
By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 5-4 (1-0) shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Wells Fargo Center. Philly finished the homestand with a 2-2-1 record.

The Flyers played an excellent first period on both sides of the puck. Defensively, they largely shut down the Golden Knights. Offensively, they played with good pace and puck movement. Philly was rewarded with a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

At 8:51 of the first period, the Flyers grabbed a 1-0 lead. Owen Tippett circled around and took the puck up hockey. Receiving a pass from Tippett, Rasmus Ristolainen made a strong move to the left circle and ripped a shot at the net with Morgan Frost screening. Frost (2nd goal of the season) then deflected the puck into the net as he stepped off to the side. The assists went to Ristolainen and Tippett.

Philadelphia built a 2-0 edge at the 12:07 mark. Sean Couturier (5th) took a stretch bounce pass off the boards from Travis Konecny. In the offensive zone, Couturier fired home a rising shot to the glove side from the left dot. The lone assist went to Konecny, but Emil Andrae made a nice play moments earlier withstanding forechecking pressure from Vegas.

Couturier has scored goals in back-to-back games. Konecny has posted points in nine of the last 10 games.

The second period was not the style of play that the Flyers wanted: it was too wide-open and loose for long stretches. Shots on goal favored Vegas, 19-7, and the Golden Knights narrowed gaps of 3-0 and 4-2 to one goal entering the third period.

The Flyers opened a 3-0 lead just 28 seconds into the middle frame as rookie defenseman Emil Andrae scored the first goal of his NHL career. Scott Laughton created a scoring chance for Garnet Hathaway. Ilya Samsonov made the save but the rebound came out to a pinching Andrae in the slot.

Vegas got on the board to cut the deficit to 3-1 at the 7:42 mark. Jack Eichel (8th) went backhand to forehand and sniped a goal from the right slot. Ivan Barbashev got the lone helper.

Eichel and the Golden Knights made it a 3-2 score at 11:32 after Vegas had been hemmed in their own end on back-to-back shifts. EIchel found Barbashev (10th) in the right slot for a backdoor goal.

Flyers rookie right winger Matvei Michkov (8th) restored a two-goal lead at 13:18. Michkov made an initial play intended for Owen Tippett. Broken up on the attack, Frost kept the puck alive in the crease and eventually came out to Michkov on the slot for a 4-2 edge. Frost was credited with the sole assist.

At 18:10 of the second period, a mere five seconds after Couturier was sent off on a hooking penalty, Pavel Dorofeyev (PPG, 11th) one-timed a shot that beat Ivan Fedotov to the short side to close the deficit to 3-2. Shea Theodore and Tomas Hertl earned the assists. Eichel was not credited with a point but won the initial faceoff against Ryan Poehling for instant puck control.

In the third period, the Flyers spent considerable time in the offensive zone and compiled a 14-6 shot on goal edge. However, Vegas got the lone goal of the frame, forcing overtime. The Flyers made a huge push in the final half-minute but couldn't get a favorable bounce near the net.

Tanner Pearson (5th) tied the game, 4-4, at 11:55 of the third period with a goal from the slot. Earlier on the shift, Pearson's forechecking pressure down low forced a Helge Grans turnover. The Flyers never recovered the puck again. The eventual assists went to Noah Hanafin and Nicolas Hague.

In overtime, the Flyers missed connections on a 3-on-1 rush. Frost made a great one-on-one move against Eichel but put a shot off Samsonov's mask. Philly narrowly missed winning on a 4-on-3 power play.

In the ensuing shootout, the Flyers elected to shoot first:

1st round: Konecny lost control as he went forehand-backhand-forehand. Dorofeyev was stopped by Fedotov's pad

2nd round: Michkov beat Samsonov cleanly but hit the left post. Eichel scored off the right post and into the net.

Third round: Tippett was stopped on a five-hole try moving to his right, ending the shootout in Vegas' favor.

Fedotov stopped 26 of 30 shots in regulation and overtime. He was 1-for-2 in the shootout. Samsonov made 31 saves on 35 shots in regulation and overtime. He was 3-for-3 in the shootout but got help from the post on Michkov's attempt.

The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play. They were 0-for-1 on the penalty kill.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny
71 Tyson Foerster- 48 Morgan Frost - 39 Matvei Michkov
86 Joel Farabee - 27 Noah Cates- 10 Bobby Brink

21 Scott Laughton - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

6 Travis Sanheim - 8 Cam York

36 Emil Andrae - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
24 Nick Seeler - 3 Helge Grans

82 Ivan Fedotov

[35 Aleksei Kolosov]

PP1: Andrae, Frost, Couturier, Konecny, Michkov
PP2: Sanheim, Tippett Farabee, Foerster ,Brink

Scratches: 5 Egor Zamula (healthy),77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (healthy), 9 Jamie Drysdale (IR), 33 Samuel Ersson (IR, lower body).

TURNING POINT

The Flyers had many chances to win the game in regulation or overtime. But the ball started rolling for Vegas, trailing 3-0, as they converted a turnover along the boards into Eichel's goal. Shortly thereafter, Vegas found a way to score again.

POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)

1) Konecny Triggering Offense: The Flyers leading point-getter triggered the counterattack that led to Couturier's first period goal that made the score 2-0.

2) Goaltender Fedotov stepping up: The Flyers goalie made a crucial save on a shorthanded scoring chance for Pearson in the first period. He held his own throughout the game and came up with a couple 10-bell saves. On the fourth goal, he might have liked to have the chance back.

3) Minimizing Turnovers: The Flyers were charged with 14 giveaways to 13 for Vegas. Turnovers by the Flyers played a direct role in the first and fourth Vegas goals.

4) Winning the special teams battle: The Flyers generated good pressure on a couple of their power plays but Vegas won the special teams contest on this night, converting their lone power play in quick order and emerging unscathed on three penalty kills.

1st period: The Flyers generated quick puck movement on the game's first power play but had only a couple of "almost" chances. Vegas had a pair of shorthanded counterattacks denied by Fedotov.

News Feed

5 Things: Flyers vs. Golden Knights

Postgame 5: Flyers Conquer Chicago in OT, 3-2

5 Things: Flyers vs. Blackhawks

Flyers to Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game Presented by Toyota

Friday Forecheck : The Flying Travii

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 20 vs. Hurricanes

Postgame 5: Flyers Drop 4-1 Verdict to Carolina

Injury Update: York, Ersson, Drysdale, & Andrae

5 Things: Flyers vs. Hurricanes

Local Chevrolet Dealers Named Flyers Home and Road Helmet Partner

Sanheim earning 4 Nations consideration, Flyers coach hopes 'Hockey Canada is watching'

Farm Report Three Stars: Barkey Regains Bite

NHL EDGE stats: Sanheim reaches top skating distances of season

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 18 vs. Avalanche

Postgame 5: Flyers Fall Short vs. Avs, 3-2

A Two-Team Celebration

5 Things: Flyers vs. Avalanche

Injury Update: Ersson and Andrae