Ersson Wins Bronze at World Championship

Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson took home a bronze medal from the 2025 IIHF World Championship tournament in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark.

GettyImages-2216315122
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson took home a bronze medal from the 2025 IIHF World Championship tournament in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark. Tre Kronor tabbed Ersson to start the bronze medal game against the Danes. He finished with 16 saves in a 6-2 victory.

Overall, Ersson enjoyed a strong tournament for Sweden. He went 4-0-0 with a 1.16 goals against average, .934 save percentage and two shutouts. New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markström went 4-2-0 in six starts with a 2.14 GAA, .894 save percentage and a pair of shutouts.

Representing Hockey Canada, Flyers winger Travis Konecny finished the tournament with 13 points (3g, 10a) in eight games to finish fifth in tourney scoring. Team Canada linemate Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) also finished with 13 points.

Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim had three points (2g, 1a) while averaging 18:33 of ice time. Playing mostly on the third forward line, Flyers winger Tyson Foerster had three points (2g, 1a) in seven games.

Sanheim scored Canada's lone goal in a 2-1 upset loss to Denmark in the quarterfinal game. Team USA went on to win its first World Championship gold medal since 1933, defeating Switzerland, 1-0, in overtime. Team Switzerland goaltender Leonardo Genoni took tournament most valuable player honors.

