Flyers name Ian Laperriere advisor to Hockey Operations

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that Ian Laperriere will rejoin the organization as an advisor to Hockey Operations, according to General Manager, Daniel Briere.

Laperriere will transition from his previous role as head coach of the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and serve as an advisor to Briere and President of Hockey Operations, Keith Jones.

"I want to thank Ian for his tireless work in Lehigh Valley for the last four seasons," said Briere. "He not only led the Phantoms in a return to the playoffs, but provided crucial development to several of our prospects. I am excited to welcome him back to the Flyers so he can continue to provide his insight in helping our team as we enter the next phase of the rebuild."

The Flyers will begin a search for the new head coach of the Phantoms immediately.

