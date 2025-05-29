Transaction Analysis: Flyers Sign Foerster to Two-Year Extension

"Coming down the stretch, I thought I was playing well. My linemates really helped me with that," Foerster said on Exit Day.

Cates, meanwhile, credited Foerster.

"He is an easy linemate to play with," Cates said of Foerster. "He comes up with a lot of pucks and he reads the play well. I think the three of us read off each other well."

When the Flyers named Rick Tocchet as the 25th head coach in franchise history, Tocchet said that Foerster is a player of particular interest to the new bench boss.

"There's a few guys that I think there's a whole other level to their game that hopefully we can unlock. For sure, [Foerster] is one of them. I'm really looking forward to working with him," Tocchet said.

From the Flyers' standpoint, getting Foerster signed early also makes sense. The AAV is moderate and allows the team to evaluate his play in the next season or two before discussing a long-term extension. It also means no other team can set Foerster's market value by a potential offer sheet if he reached restricted free agency on July 1.