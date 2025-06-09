Busy Summer Ahead for the Flyers Alumni

In 2025, the Flyers Alumni will have the busiest summer of events in their 41-year history.

By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

In 2025, the Flyers Alumni will have the busiest summer of events in their 41-year history. The events differ in scope, structure and venue. However, they share a common purpose: raising funds and awareness for the Alumni's charitable and community programs.

Between June and August, the Alumni are staging five separate events. It all starts with the first annual Flyers Charity Classic weekend (June 21-23) before the Alumni and participating Flyers take a week-long golfing trip to Ireland from August 1 to 7. Finally, from August 15 to 18, the Alumni will hold their 11th annual Fantasy Camp.

Here is more information on each of the events and outings.

Charity Classic Weekend: Alumni Pickleball (June 21, 2025)

Last June, the Flyers Alumni organized a special night at Bounce Pickleball in Malvern, PA. The event is back, and more ambitious than the 2024 event. This year, there is pickleball tournament for the Alumni and the attending Flyers fans.

The event is structured to have separate sessions for novice and intermediate/advanced pickleball players. The first session runs from 9 a.m. EDT to 12:15 p.m. with a second session from 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Participating Alumni include: Paul Holmgren, Mike Knuble, Ron Sutter, Al Secord, Brad Marsh, Terry Carkner, Scott Daniels, Neil Little, Linsday Carson, Jesse Boulerice, and John Paddock.

Charity Classic Weekend: Walk/Run/Ride (June 22, 2025)

A throwback to the original Charity Classic Walk/Run/Ride events of 2018 and 2019, the new Walk/Run/Ride has moved to Conshohocken. Participants can choose from different options geared to their interests and fitness levels.

  • 5k walk/ jog/ run in Conshohocken
  • The "Conquer Conshy" bicycle challenge.

Alumni participants include Marsh, Chris Therien, Mark Howe, Mike Knuble, Secord, Bill Clement, Bob "the Hound" Kelly, Joe Watson, Drew Callander, Jesse Boulerice, Paddock, Kevin McCarthy, Lindsay Carson, Mark Freer, Rin Sutter, Scott Daniels, Holmgren, Paul Evans, Ross Fitzpatrick, Mitch Lamoureaux and more.

Marsh, an avid bicycling enthusiast, has created his own fundraising team called the Ides of Marsh. Therien, who will participate in the 5k, heads Team Therien. The public is welcome to join either team, participate in either event of their preference, and receive discounted registration. See Flyers Alumni social media for more information.

Flyers Alumni Golf Tournament (June 23, 2025)

The annual Alumni Golf event at Dupont Country Club in Wilmington is historically the favorite yearly event among many of the Alumni themselves. It's a chance to get together with longtime friends and teammates, meet Alumni from other generations of Flyers history and share a day and evening with Flyers fans.

Golfing foursome registrations fill up quickly each year, but there are also spots for individual golfers to join up and join groups of four. The golf tournament is followed by a dinner program at the country club.

Each year, roughly 50 or so Alumni come out to the golf event. In addition to some of the names listed in the other Charity Classic events, golf participants this year include Todd Fedoruk, Dave Brown, Terry Carkner, Gilbert Dionne, Frank Bialowis, Brian Dobbin. Andy Delmore and many more.

The ultimate road trip: Flyers Alumni Trip to Ireland (August 1 to 7)

The Flyers Alumni arranged a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Emerald Isle at the start of August: World-classic golfing, luxury accomodations, dinner programs and get-togethers (including a live "Coatesy Corner" with Steve Coates), and optional excursions. Packages for golfers and non-golfers are available.

Participating Alumni include John LeClair, Mark Recchi, Bernie Parent, Ian Laperriere, Joe Watson, Orest Kindrachuk, Ed Hospodar, Bobby Taylor, Bill Clement, Tom Bladon, Gary Dornhoefer, Brad Marsh and Coates.

Flyers Alumni Fantasy Camp (August 15-18)

An annual sellout, there are a limited number of registrations available for the 11th edition of Fantasy Camp in 2025. As in previous years, the games and practice sessions are held at the Class of 1923 Arena on the University of Pennsylvania campus. The Camp hotel is at the nearby Study.

Each year, there's an opening night welcoming reception. After the first day of games, there's a secret outing to a mystery location that changes every year. After the second day of games, there's a Q&A session with Coates and attending Alumni fielding questions from camp attendees. The final day of the jam-packed Camp events features the Fantasy Cup championship and consolation games.

The attending Flyers Alumni coaching the teams at the 2025 Fantasy Camp: LeClair, Recchi, Luke Richardson, Daniel Briere, Keith Jones, Patrick Sharp, Joe Watson, Marsh, Kelly, Holmgren and Clement.

Where the money goes

The annual battery of Flyers Alumni events go to support the Alumni Association's signature charity and community programs including Every Child Deserves a Bike and the annual 12 Days of Christmas program during the holiday season. Additionally, funds are used in assistance of Alumni in need, donations to Snider Hockey and other causes close to the Alumni's hearts.

For more information

Full details and registration information for each of the five aforementioned summer activities can be found on the Flyers Alumni Association's official website: http://www.flyersalumni.net

