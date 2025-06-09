Busy Summer Ahead for the Flyers Alumni

In 2025, the Flyers Alumni will have the busiest summer of events in their 41-year history. The events differ in scope, structure and venue. However, they share a common purpose: raising funds and awareness for the Alumni's charitable and community programs.

Between June and August, the Alumni are staging five separate events. It all starts with the first annual Flyers Charity Classic weekend (June 21-23) before the Alumni and participating Flyers take a week-long golfing trip to Ireland from August 1 to 7. Finally, from August 15 to 18, the Alumni will hold their 11th annual Fantasy Camp.

Here is more information on each of the events and outings.

Charity Classic Weekend: Alumni Pickleball (June 21, 2025)

Last June, the Flyers Alumni organized a special night at Bounce Pickleball in Malvern, PA. The event is back, and more ambitious than the 2024 event. This year, there is pickleball tournament for the Alumni and the attending Flyers fans.

The event is structured to have separate sessions for novice and intermediate/advanced pickleball players. The first session runs from 9 a.m. EDT to 12:15 p.m. with a second session from 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Participating Alumni include: Paul Holmgren, Mike Knuble, Ron Sutter, Al Secord, Brad Marsh, Terry Carkner, Scott Daniels, Neil Little, Linsday Carson, Jesse Boulerice, and John Paddock.

Charity Classic Weekend: Walk/Run/Ride (June 22, 2025)

A throwback to the original Charity Classic Walk/Run/Ride events of 2018 and 2019, the new Walk/Run/Ride has moved to Conshohocken. Participants can choose from different options geared to their interests and fitness levels.

5k walk/ jog/ run in Conshohocken

The "Conquer Conshy" bicycle challenge.

Alumni participants include Marsh, Chris Therien, Mark Howe, Mike Knuble, Secord, Bill Clement, Bob "the Hound" Kelly, Joe Watson, Drew Callander, Jesse Boulerice, Paddock, Kevin McCarthy, Lindsay Carson, Mark Freer, Rin Sutter, Scott Daniels, Holmgren, Paul Evans, Ross Fitzpatrick, Mitch Lamoureaux and more.