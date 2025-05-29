Flyers Re-Sign Forward Tyson Foerster to a Two-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have re-signed forward Tyson Foerster to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $3.75 million, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Foerster, 23 (1/18/2002), totaled 43 points (25g-18a) in 81 games this season. He had the highest shot percentage on the Flyers at 17.6 percent while ranking second in goals (25), third in power-play points (8) and his 43 points ranked fourth on the team. The forward has now posted back-to-back seasons with 20 or more goals.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound right wing has 83 points (48g-35a) in 166 career games in the NHL, all as a Flyer. He made his NHL debut for the Flyers on Mar. 9, 2023, at Carolina and scored his first NHL goal on Mar. 18, 2023, vs. Carolina. He was the Flyers’ first round pick (23rd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Prior to joining the Flyers, the Alliston, Ont. native played junior hockey for the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he finished with 52 goals and 114 points in 139 games. During the 2019-20 season, he led the OHL in power play goals with 18.

From 2020-23, Foerster spent time with the Barrie Colts, Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL), and the Flyers. In 2022-23, he had a breakout season in the AHL with 20 goals and 48 points which led the Phantoms in points and power play goals (8). He also represented the Phantoms at the AHL All-Star game in 2023. Through his 99 AHL games played he registered 32 goals and 68 points.

Internationally, he represented Canada at the 2022 Under-20 World Junior Championship, tallying six points (3g-3a) in seven games to win a gold medal. He also recently appeared in the 2025 IIHF World Championship with Canada posting two goals and one assist in seven games.