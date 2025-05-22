"Itty Bitty Gritty" Now Available Online

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced the “Itty Bitty Gritty” is now available online. The team’s build-your-own Gritty plushie concept was previously an in-arena exclusive to fans in attendance at a Flyers game at Wells Fargo Center. After quickly becoming one of the top-selling merchandise items at Wells Fargo Center since its launch earlier this year, and in response to the overwhelming demand from Gritty fans around the world, a limited quantity of the “Itty Bitty Gritty” dolls, plus the full range of costumes and accessories, is available now at shop.wfcphilly.com.

From Gritty: “I was raised in the streets but found my home on the internet. It’s only fitting that I introduce my internet friends of the world to my itty bitty. I’m international, I’m miss independent, I’m intercontinental, I have indigestion, I’m Pitbull, I am Mr. Worldwide.”

For the first time since “Itty Bitty Gritty” debuted in January, Gritizens around the world will have a chance to build their own Gritty with options from six different iconic costumes worn by the mascot in addition to three different color jerseys and interchangeable belly buttons.

The “Itty Bitty Gritty” launched in January 2025 as the marquee item featured in the brand-new “Gritty’s Chaos Factory,” the third new retail location to open in the past year inside Wells Fargo Center as part of the team’s expanded retail offerings. Before today’s e-commerce launch, the dolls were exclusively available for fans to purchase in person at home Flyers games.